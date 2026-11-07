Chris Van Hollen Declines Senate Leadership Bid, Targets 2028 Run

Senator Chris Van Hollen rules out challenging Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader, citing a 2028 presidential ambition and conditions on ending the Iran conflict. Democrats regain chamber control.

Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland has officially declined to challenge Senator Chuck Schumer for the position of Senate Majority Leader. Speaking to Fox 5 DC on Thursday, the Maryland senator stated clearly that he is not seeking to become the next Democratic leader in the United States Senate. This announcement comes just days after Democrats secured control of the chamber, marking a significant shift in the legislative landscape.

Van Hollen Explains Leadership Decision

Van Hollen clarified his position by noting that he is instead focusing his efforts on exploring a potential presidential run in 2028. The senator described this phase as "kicking the tires" on a national campaign, indicating serious preliminary interest in seeking the highest office. By removing himself from the immediate leadership contest, Van Hollen leaves Senator Chuck Schumer as the frontrunner and likely incumbent for the role. Schumer has already confirmed his intention to run again to lead the caucus, continuing his tenure that began in 2017.

Also read El-Sayed Backs Van Hollen for Senate Leader as Calls to Replace Schumer Grow

Conditions Set for Democratic Leadership

Despite not running, Van Hollen issued a stern condition for whoever assumes the post of Senate Majority Leader. He demanded that the next leader must explicitly commit to using every available power to end what he terms the "illegal and senseless war in Iran." Van Hollen emphasized that this action must be taken immediately, reflecting his strong stance on foreign policy and congressional war powers. He has previously supported votes on war powers resolutions aimed at halting military actions he disputes, despite repeated blocks by Republicans.

Senate Dynamics and New Members

The Democratic control of the Senate was confirmed on Tuesday with at least 54 seats, flipping Republican-held positions in states that President Donald Trump won in 2024. Notable flips include seats in Texas and Kansas, signaling a significant political realignment. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, the first Muslim elected to the Senate, reiterated his support for Van Hollen over Schumer. El-Sayed was the first to name a specific replacement, arguing that Van Hollen would be an "amazing Senate Majority Leader" based on his campaign promises.

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Incoming Class and Election Mandate

A bloc of incoming senators, including Troy Jackson of Maine, Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota, Adam Hamilton of Kansas, and Juliana Stratton of Illinois, has expressed support for Van Hollen. They view the election results as a direct repudiation of President Trump and a demand to rebuild an economy they believe is rigged against working people. These senators are pushing for an aggressive agenda characterized by bold moves rather than "baby steps" or timid politics. The Democratic caucus will officially select its leader through a secret ballot when senators meet in the coming weeks.

Future Leadership Contest Details

No senator has formally entered the race against the 75-year-old Schumer, who has led the Senate Democrats since 2017. While other names like Brian Schatz, Chris Murphy, and Cory Booker have been floated as potential alternatives, none have stepped forward. The upcoming secret ballot vote will determine the chamber's leadership direction. Van Hollen's decision to step aside while maintaining pressure on the leadership regarding Iran and economic policy sets the stage for a complex internal dynamic within the new Democratic majority.