Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's 2026 College Football Top 10 — Week 12

'The Bear' is convinced that there is one team that is in the process of lapping the competition. See his latest college football top 10.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more aboutThe Cougars made quick work of Baylor on Saturday night and appear to be headed for 10-2, assuming they can navigate their final two games at Kansas and vs. Cincinnati.

That BYU win over Notre Dame is going to carry a ton of weight come selection day and just might be the difference between BYU making the CFP and missing it, like it did last year after a loss in the Big 12 title game. The Bruins keep on keeping on. UCLA got three interceptions from Katin Houser and a couple of big pass plays to move to 10-0.

Also read The Bear Seasons 3 and 4 Review: Carmy's Struggle and Staff Trauma

QB Ty Dieffenbach survived an injury scare, which is great news for UCLA. A trip to Michigan and rivalry game with USC is all that stands between UCLA and a shock 12-0 regular season. As has been the case many times over the last two years, IU made the plays it needed to and its opponents fumbled an opportunity for a win.

Jayden Maiava threw three interceptions — a couple of the very awful variety — and the Hoosiers held the Trojans scoreless in the fourth quarter to get a massive win. Grant Wilson went the entire way at QB for the Hoosiers, who are just about back in Indy to defend their Big Ten title.

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IU heads to Washington and remember the last two times the Hoosiers played a road game, they needed overtime to beat Michigan and trailed by double digits at Nebraska. Just saying. Bama was due for a flat spot after the win at LSU and it indeed came to fruition. Fortunately, the opponent was the worst team in the SEC and QB Keelon Russell was able to play through an ankle injury.

The Tide have the strategically scheduled FCS bye game this week vs. Chattanooga, and then the Iron Bowl. Bama’s big wins certainly haven’t aged well — Kentucky, South Carolina and LSU — and you’ve got to rank it behind Tennessee and Texas at this point. The Vols managed to get through a tricky spot in College Station, as the Aggies' offense was a total no-show in the second half against the Tennessee defense.

It’s not like the Tennessee offense did a whole lot either, but it avoided the crippling mistakes Texas A&M couldn’t and the Vols now head back to Neyland looking to extend Lane Kiffin’s misery even more. With a win, they all but punch their ticket to the Playoff. The Longhorns did it again, grasping victory from the jaws of defeat.

Will Muschamp’s defense gives Texas a chance against anyone, but how many times can we expect the offense to look terrible for three quarters and then manage to put one drive together? I don't know how good Texas is, but it has wins over"real" Ohio State and at Tennessee, so that has to count for a lot. Duke RB Nate Sheppard predictably had a big game, but it wasn’t enough, as the Miami offense really got going after halftime.

Javian Mallory and Cooper Barkate made big play after big play to pull away from the Blue Devils. The Canes are just about set for the ACC Championship Game and host Virginia Tech, who is off a shock home loss to Stanford. A wounded team is the most dangerous? The Irish did what was expected of them Saturday, disposing of an over-matched Boston College.

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Two ACC teams stand between the Irish and a first-round bye. One is SMU, which is coming off an embarrassing couple of weeks, capped off by a horrific home loss to Wake Forest. And the other is resurgent Syracuse, which has won three of four. You know former Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli would love to upset his former team.

The Utes get a ton of credit for dealing with travel problems prior to their toughest game of the season. It had the feel of a Pac-12 after dark game, with the combination of big plays and turnovers we saw in Tucson. Utah has been on the right side of the one-score games, as four of its last five have been of that variety.

It’s looking as if the Utes will take a 12-0 mark to the Big 12 title game. There should be no question here. Georgia’s best is better than anyone out there. The offense ranks as the most efficient in the country, passing Miami this week.

That’s what makes this team different from other UGA teams of the past — it isn’t just defense. A clear favorite to win the national title. Hoosiers Closing In On Big Ten Title Game? 4 Takeaways From Indiana's Win Over USCBig Ten Receiving King: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Continues To Shatter RecordsHow The FAA Ground Stop Is Affecting CFB, NFL This WeekendTom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With MichiganWatch 49ers vs Cowboys FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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