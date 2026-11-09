Chris Rock Directs A24 Film About a Faded Hollywood Actress

Chris Rock directs and stars in an A24 film about a faded Hollywood actress facing eviction, which premiered at TIFF 2026 to generally favorable but mixed reviews.

Chris Rock directed, wrote, and produced a new feature film distributed by A24 that follows a faded Hollywood actress trying to revive her career while navigating her complicated past. The film premiered at TIFF 2026 before its theatrical release and received generally favorable but mixed reviews. Rock also stars in the movie alongside Kaluuya, Kendrick, Adam Driver, Topher Grace, and several other familiar performers.

Rock co-wrote and co-produced the project with Peter Rice, David Worthen, and Brooks Victoria Thomas. The story centers on Misty Green, played by Rosalind Eleazar, whose personal and professional life is under pressure from the moment the film opens.

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Chris Rock's Film Plot and Core Conflict

The plot begins when Misty Green faces an eviction deadline. She has seven days to leave the house of her deceased ex-boyfriend while she searches for work and tries to regain control of her circumstances.

Her situation grows more complicated when she reconnects with people from her past. She encounters a former colleague, her brother, and a filmmaker who could potentially help her land a major role, so her efforts to rebuild her career become tied to the people she left behind.

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Supporting Cast Roles in Chris Rock's A24 Film

Kaluuya plays Jay Green, Misty's brother, who struggles with mental health challenges. Kendrick appears as Naomi, one of Misty's best friends, giving the story a second personal relationship that Misty must navigate during her comeback.

Topher Grace portrays Zach, a drug-addicted filmmaker and friend whose relationship with Misty adds another complication to her return to acting. In addition to Rock and Grace, the supporting cast includes Anthony Anderson, Alexandra Shipp, Tracie Thoms, Amy Landecker, and Kelli Garner.

TIFF 2026 Premiere and Critical Reception

The film premiered at TIFF 2026 ahead of its theatrical release. Critics who reviewed the production gave it generally favorable but mixed reviews, a combination that signals praise for the film alongside reservations from some reviewers.

The source material is cut off before it confirms any further release date, box office result, or streaming plan for the film. Readers should treat A24 and official festival or distribution announcements as the place to confirm scheduling details.