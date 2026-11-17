Chris Rock appeared at the 17th Governors Awards, confirming his boycott of the main Oscars until nominated. His film Misty Green generates buzz as he reflects on the 2022 Will Smith incident.

Actor Chris Rock appeared at the 17th Governors Awards on Sunday at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, marking a public return to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences events. The 61-year-old comedian and filmmaker wore a dark gray suit with a black tie and black shoes at the ceremony held in the Ray Dolby Ballroom. This appearance highlights his continued engagement with the industry despite his stated intention to skip future main Academy Award ceremonies.

Rock Attends Governors Ceremony at Ovation Hollywood

Chris Rock was photographed looking sharp at the annual gathering where the Academy's Board of Governors distributes special honors. The event recognized outstanding contributions to cinema with awards such as the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and the Honorary Award. Honorary Oscars were presented to Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, and Floyd Norman during the Southern California event.

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Producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the prestigious Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. The Academy reserves this accolade for creative producers whose bodies of work reflect a consistently high quality of motion picture production. The Governors Awards serve as a prelude to the main Oscars, celebrating artistic and technical achievements in filmmaking.

Misty Green Generates Oscar Buzz for Rock

Chris Rock is generating early Oscar buzz with his film Misty Green, which he both wrote and directed. The A24 drama stars Rosalind Eleazar, Adam Driver, and Daniel Kaluuya in prominent roles. This new project positions Rock as a serious auteur in the current awards season conversation, separate from his stand-up comedy career.

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The film represents a significant creative venture for the actor, who has long been known for his comedic work in film and television. Industry observers are watching Misty Green closely as it competes for recognition. This new role contrasts with his public statements about avoiding the main awards show.

Rock Defines Path for Academy Awards Return

Chris Rock told Variety in September that his only path to attending the Academy Awards again would be as a nominee. He stated that he is not getting nominated for the main ceremony and that he accepts this outcome. Rock emphasized the need to manage expectations regarding his future appearances at the event.

Next year's Academy Awards will mark five years since the shocking incident on March 27, 2022, when Will Smith slapped Rock onstage. The altercation occurred after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, referencing the 1997 movie G.I. Jane. Jada Pinkett Smith has been diagnosed with alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Smith walked onstage and smacked Rock before returning to his seat and shouting, Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth! to a stunned audience. Smith apologized to the Academy and other nominees but made no reference to Rock in his initial statement. He later resigned from the Academy and received a 10-year ban from the Oscars.

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Reflections on the 2022 Will Smith Incident

When asked about the exchange with Smith last September, Rock told Variety he wished nothing would have happened. He contextualized the event within a broader perspective on global issues and daily hardships. Rock told The New York Times last month that the incident was long ago and that he has moved on with his life.

Will Smith apologized to his family and children for the heat brought on by the incident in July 2022. He acknowledged that his spouse had nothing to do with the attack and that he made a choice from his own history with Chris Rock. Smith stated that his behavior was unacceptable and offered to talk when Rock was ready.

Chris Rock remains a central figure in Hollywood, balancing his creative output with high-profile personal history. His attendance at the Governors Awards signals a professional presence, even as he maintains his stance on the main Oscars. The industry watches to see if Misty Green will influence his future award eligibility.