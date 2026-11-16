Chris Rock attended the Academy Governors Awards and the Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema, drawing social media reactions and rEceiving industry honors.

Chris Rock s Return to Academy Events Sparks Nostalgia and Jokes

Social Media Reactions and Online Commentary

Comedian Chris Rock attended the 17th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, November 15, marking his return to an Academy-sanctioned event more than four years after the viral altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars . Dressed in a sharp dark gray suit with a black tie and matching shoes, the 61-year-vintage entertainer posed for photographs amidst a gathering of Hollywood heavyweights. The event honored significant achievements in filmmaking, presenting honorary Oscars to Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, and Floyd Norman, while producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. Despite the formal nature of the occasion, the atmosphere was immediately punctuated by memories of the 2022 incident, as fans and media outlets focused heavily on Rocks presence rather than just the award recipients.

The Academy's official Instagram account posted a portrait of Rock,which quickly became a focal point for internet users eager to revisit the famous slap. Comments ranged from humorous suggestions to serious reflections on the past events. One hot comment advised Rock to wear a helmet, while others joked that the awards themselves might slap too tricky that night. Some netizens remarked on Rock's posture in the photograph, joking that he was still leaning to the side from the impact of the slap. Others referenced the specific joke about G.I. Jane that triggered the altercation,with users posting remarks about the lOok on Rocks face before delivering the punchline or expressing disappointment that there has never been a sequel. Amidst the barrage of memes, a minority of commenters urged the public to give Rock a break and move past the controversy.

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Roy Wood Jr. Hosts Celebration of Black Cinema

The following day, on Monday, November 16,the entertainment world shifted focus to the Critics Choice Association's 9th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr.,this event recognized outstanding contributions from the Black entertainment community both on-screen and off-screen. The evening celebrated a diverse array of talent, with honorees including Debbie Allen, who received the Icon Award and Quinta Brunson, creator of Abbott Elementary, who was honored with the Groundbreaker Award. Chiwetel Ejiofor received the Vanguard Award, while Chris Rock was presented with the Director Award, highlighting his continued influence in the industry despite the long-standing media narrative surrounding the Oscars incident.

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Additional Honorees and Industry Recognition

The celebration featured numerous other awards recognizing excellence in film and television. Lamorne Morris accepted the Comedy Award, and Jaafar Jackson was honored with the Actor Award for Film. anthony Mackie received the Actor Award for a Series, and Katori Hall, known for P-Valley, took home the Showrunner Award. supporting roles were recognized with Stephan James and Sophie Okonedo receiving their respective film acting awards, while Ato Essandoh and Quincy Tyler Bernstine were honored for their television performances. Breakthrough Director Awards were given to Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri, and Jaalen Best received the Rising Star Award. The event, produced by Hammond Infante Productions,underscores the ongoing vitality and recognition of Black talent in Hollywood, providing a platform distinct from the Academy's broader gatherings where Rocks presence had previously drawn intense scrutiny.