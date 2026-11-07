Chris Rock Reveals Porn Addiction Ruined Marriage, Refuses Awards Shows After Slap

Chris Rock opens up about his divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock, citing porn addiction and infidelity. He discusses therapy, the Oscars slap, and his recent controversial comments on Donald Trump.

Chris Rock has publicly confirmed that his twenty-year marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock collapsed due to his own destructive behaviors, specifically citing a severe pornography addiction and infidelity as the primary causes of the breakup.

The comedian revealed that he was not a great husband during the marriage, admitting that he watched pornography extensively before the issues became unmanageable. He specified that he has abstained from the habit for five or six years at the time of his comments, marking a significant period of sobriety in his personal life.

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Rock likened his past conduct to the early stages of a Marvel superhero gaining powers, describing that phase as a time when individuals become selfish jerks who feel compelled to test the boundaries of their newfound abilities without regard for consequences. He explained that superheroes eventually crash back to earth and realize they are not gods, a realization that prompts them to start helping people rather than acting on their ego.

He described his experience in therapy sessions, noting that while he entered the process crying and questioning what was happening in his life, the experience was necessary for his personal growth. Rock remarked that his personal life was not what he wanted it to be, and he has since left the specific details of his relationship with Compton-Rock private, though he emphasized that his approach to relationships has changed fundamentally.

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Following the widely publicized incident at the 2022 Oscars broadcast, Rock affirmed that he has no interest in attending any future award shows, including the Academy Awards. He expressed that whatever happened happened, and since everyone saw the event, he does not wish to discuss it further or engage with the media regarding the altercation with Will Smith.

Rock's stance on award shows remains firm, as he indicated that he is not interested in participating in such events again, preferring to focus on his work and personal healing rather than public spectacle. He stated that he will not do the Oscars again or any other awards show, choosing instead to move forward with his career without the platform of live televised honors.

In addition to his personal revelations, Rock recently garnered attention in Hollywood for his comments regarding Donald Trump, stating that he is not a fan of the former president but acknowledged that Trump was correct on the issue of fake news. He explained the paradox of Trump getting one thing right, which he felt almost cleared him of other sins, and he criticized the concept of wokeness by comparing it to the Old Testament, which he claimed lacks forgiveness.

Rock argued that the Old Testament did not work, leading to the New Testament as a remix, and he used the Salem witch hunts as an example of how systems of judgment can become corrupt and unjust when people are forced to justify their actions through lies. He concluded that such systems often require individuals to make up stories to cover up the truth, especially when they need to justify the pensions and overhead of the people enforcing these rigid moral codes.

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He noted that the first three witches caught in Salem were likely real, but once you open a witch office, you have to start lying to justify the overhead and pensions of the witch hunters. This commentary underscores his broader critique of modern cultural enforcement and the lack of grace in contemporary social discourse.

Rock's candid admission of his past struggles serves as a stark contrast to the public persona he maintains today, highlighting a journey from selfishness and addiction to accountability and sobriety. His decision to shun award shows reflects a broader desire to step away from the spectacle of Hollywood and focus on genuine personal and professional development.