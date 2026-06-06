Chris Robinson Clarifies Controversial Remarks Following Crowd USA Chants at Black Crowes Concert

The Black Crowes frontman addresses backlash after telling fans not to be 'ignorant' during a performance, emphasizing respect for veterans while defending his right to speak his mind.

Chris Robinson has spoken out following the controversy sparked by comments he made during the Black Crowes ' performance on May 31 at Tampa's MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of their ongoing Southern Hospitality tour.

The incident occurred when, after the band finished their song 'Soul Singing,' a portion of the crowd broke into chants of 'U-S-A!

' The chants were reportedly prompted by the appearance of the band's mascot dressed in Uncle Sam garb on the large screen behind the stage. Without missing a beat, Robinson responded from the microphone: 'Thanks for the geography lesson. I don't know what you're so proud of right now.

' He then added: 'Some of us have real faith. For those of you f---g booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we most assuredly are not f---g ignorant.

' The exchange quickly escalated, with numerous crowd members choosing to walk out on the show, according to video footage shared by local outlets. In a new interview, Robinson sought to clarify his intentions, explaining that he believes the incident was taken out of proportion.

'I think the whole thing was, of course, blown out of context so people can get clicks and people can stir up the animosity,' he said. He further noted that such controversies are fleeting, remarking: 'But be most assured --- in a week, something else will come up that stirs up the hornets' nest.

' Robinson took care to separate his critique from any disrespect toward the military, especially given the timing just after Memorial Day. He emphasized: 'No matter what I ever would say or do or feel about things, there's no way I would disrespect our veterans. For the people who've put their lives on the line and made that sacrifice and dedication, I wouldn't do that. But I have to speak my mind.

I don't have an agenda or anything --- I'm just trying to make a soulful connection with people.

' His comments resonated beyond the concert, as he has previously expressed a disinterest in politics, telling reporters in March: 'I'm more interested in poetry and art and people and experience. But a song doesn't have to be like an overt political statement. I know what's right and wrong --- and this s--t going on right now is wrong.

' This statement was made shortly after the Black Crowes received a nomination for the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, though the band was ultimately not inducted. The interplay between Robinson's personal views and his public persona continues to be a point of discussion among fans and critics alike, as he navigates the fine line between artistic freedom and audience expectations.

The Southern Hospitality tour is set to continue with upcoming dates in Augusta, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina, as the band pushes forward amid the lingering debate. Robinson's broader outlook remains rooted in a desire for genuine connection rather than political posturing, but the incident underscores the challenges artists face when they choose to engage with contentious topics on stage.

The Black Crowes, known for their energetic live shows and fusion of rock, soul, and blues, have always had a frontman unafraid to speak his mind. This event adds to a history of outspoken moments that have defined the band's identity. As the tour progresses, it will be interesting to see how audiences in subsequent cities react, and whether Robinson continues to address such themes or returns to solely musical banter.

For now, his clarification offers insight into the mindset of an artist who values authenticity over popularity, and who remains committed to fostering a space for critical thought, even when it risks alienating some fans





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