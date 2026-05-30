Chris Richards es duda con Estados Unidos para el Mundial y se perderá el amistoso ante Senegal

El defensor estadounidense Chris Richards, una de las principales figuras del equipo, es duda para el Mundial debido a una lesión en el tobillo y se perderá el amistoso del domingo contra Senegal.

El defensor estadounidense Chris Richards, una de las principales figuras del equipo, es duda para elRichards se rompió dos ligamentos del tobillo izquierdo mientras jugaba para Crystal Palace el 17 de mayo.

Llegó al campamento de entrenamiento de Estados Unidos el viernes y fue evaluado por el personal médico y de rendimiento.

“Tenemos que ver. Los próximos días van a ser clave, para determinar la posibilidad de estar listo o no para el Mundial”, dijo el seleccionador Mauricio Pochettino el sábado. Pochettino comentó que ha estado ansioso por saber si Richards estará disponible y consultó repetidamente el estado del jugador con Jesús Pérez, su primer asistente.

“Yo preguntaba... 100 veces: ‘¿Qué piensas? ’. La respuesta era: ‘Espera, espera, espera, espera’”, indicó Pochettino. Las listas de 26 jugadores deben presentarse a la FIFA antes del 1 de junio y Estados Unidos puede reemplazar a jugadores lesionados hasta el 11 de junio.

La posición de defensor central es una de las que tiene menos profundidad en el grupo de jugadores de Estados Unidos, y Richards es considerado el mejor estadounidense en ese puesto. El capitán Tim Ream, Auston Trusty, Mark McKenzie y Miles Robinson son los otros centrales en la convocatoria. Tristan Blackmon y Walker Zimmerman , integrante del equipo de Estados Unidos en el Mundial de 2022, serían posibles reemplazos.

Richards, de 26 años, se perdió el Mundial de 2022 por una lesión del isquiotibial. Iba a permanecer en Fayetteville y no viajar a Charlotte, Carolina del Norte, para el partido del domingo.

“Creo que necesita seguir con su rehabilitación y creo que es mucho mejor quedarse aquí, planificar entrenar y volver a evaluarlo la próxima semana para ver cómo está”, dijo Pochettino.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denise Richards Reunites With Former Onscreen Leading Man Casper Van Dien On Set Of Upcoming Film Key To FreedomDenise Richards, 55, has reunited with her former onscreen leading man Casper Van Dien, 57, on the set of Damian Lee's upcoming film Key To Freedom. The actress recently returned to an iconic role and is currently filming the movie alongside Van Dien, C. Thomas Howell, Kim Coates, and Patrick Muldoon. Richards is also returning to her iconic role as the former showgirl Shauna Fulton on Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. She previously portrayed the character for almost three years before departing in 2022. In related news, Richards recently started working on adult content platform OnlyFans and has spoken about her time playing Carmen in the Paul Verhoeven-directed sci-fi flick Starship Troopers. The actress has expressed her love for the character and the fans' appreciation for her strength. She has also spoken about her desire to work with Paul Verhoeven again, calling him a 'crazy person' in a good way. The stars are currently working on a new movie and Richards is returning to her iconic role on a popular soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful. The reunion with Van Dien comes after Richards recently shared a video on Instagram, where she reminisced about their time working together on Starship Troopers. The actress snubbed estranged husband Aaron Phypers amid their ongoing divorce, saying, 'I like THESE Canadians.'

Read more »

Reed Richards' Dangerous Dream: Rewriting History Could Destroy the Marvel UniverseMister Fantastic considers the ultimate act of heroism: perfecting human history by erasing all past mistakes. But this well-intentioned plan could cause more harm than good, potentially erasing heroes and creating a dystopian timeline. A cautionary tale from Marvel's Doomquest series.

Read more »

Chris Richards is uncertain for the US in World Cup and will miss Senegal friendlyTop American defender Chris Richards is uncertain for the World Cup due to an ankle injury

Read more »

Chris Richards now an injury question mark in major USMNT World Cup worryChris Richards was on hand here in the Atlanta suburbs on Saturday, but won’t travel to Charlotte for Sunday’s game against Senegal.

Read more »