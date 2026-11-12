Chris Reykdal Pushes Back at Gov. Bob Ferguson and Leaves Governor Run Open

Chris Reykdal rejects Gov. Bob Ferguson's criticism of Washington student test scores, defends graduation gains, and leaves a governor run open.

Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal pushed back against Gov. Bob Ferguson's criticism of student performance and declined to rule out running for governor himself. Speaking on KIRO Newsradio, Reykdal defended his education record after Ferguson welcomed his decision not to seek reelection and described student outcomes in the state as mediocre.

The exchange unfolded during a KIRO Newsradio interview with hosts Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin. Reykdal said he will keep focusing on the facts while others debate the politics, and he treated the governor's comments as a matter of policy rather than personal rivalry when Scott asked whether the criticism had become personal.

Also read Nima Momeni Sentenced to 16 Years to Life for Stabbing Bob Lee

Reykdal Defends His Education Record Against Ferguson

Chris Reykdal argued that judging Washington's education system mainly through standardized test scores overlooks progress in graduation, college participation, dual credit and career pathways. He said those indicators tell a fuller story about how students are doing across the state.

Reykdal also said he would not explain the governor's motives. Instead, he offered a pointed assessment of Bob Ferguson, calling the governor an incredible politician who has raised a lot of money and cares a lot about winning. He added that Ferguson will be who he is going to be.

Advertisement

Asked directly whether he would rule out running for governor, Reykdal declined to close the door. He said he considers Congress a possibility, while emphasizing that returning to private life also remains an option.

Ferguson and Reykdal Clash Over Test Scores

Bob Ferguson said test scores for students are really mediocre and that Washington is not mediocre. He said the results have not been good enough, despite the best efforts of educators across the state.

Reykdal responded by citing what he described as record graduation rates, college participation and access to dual credit. He acknowledged that test scores matter but disputed making them the defining measure of school performance. He also argued that family socioeconomic circumstances substantially influence those scores.

Reykdal urged the governor to focus on investments in educators, smaller classes and early learning. He said he is willing to meet with Ferguson at any time to discuss those priorities, and asked what the governor's agenda is to improve results.

Funding Fight and Mississippi Comparison Dominate Debate

Ursula Reutin asked why school districts were again preparing to sue over school funding after Washington added billions of dollars to education spending. Reykdal pointed to insurance, transportation and other expenses that he said districts face, estimating the funding gap at about $800 million annually. That figure was Reykdal's own assessment and not a court finding.

Advertisement

He argued that inadequate funding for those costs forces districts to divert money away from programs that serve students directly. When Reutin raised Mississippi's fourth-grade reading performance despite lower per-student spending, Reykdal said comparisons must account for regional costs and performance beyond elementary school.

Reykdal added that a fourth-grade result alone does not establish whether a system is sustaining success. He said the goal is to be near the top by the end of the race rather than leading at the start, using a marathon comparison to make the point.

Reykdal Opposes Athletics Policy and Plans Remaining Term

Reykdal said he opposes a state athletics policy, arguing that it is discriminatory and imposes requirements on girls that boys would not face. He described transgender participation as involving a small number of students and questioned the broader burdens of the measure.

He said that running multi-million-dollar initiatives to keep a small number of students out of athletics does not make sense. Even so, he said that if the measure becomes law, he will implement it.

When asked what families should expect during his remaining term, Reykdal highlighted attendance recovery, graduation, early learning and access to college, apprenticeships, technical programs and military service. He identified investment in educators as a major accomplishment of his tenure.