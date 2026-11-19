Washington Superintendent Chris Reykdal considers statewide or federal run after 2028, sparking debate with Gov. Bob Ferguson over budget impacts and election strategy.

Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has announced he will not seek reelection for a third term in 2028. Instead, he is actively considering running for another statewide or federal position, though a formal campaign has not yet been launched. This potential shift in political alignment has immediately drawn sharp criticism from Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and sparked intense speculation about a possible gubernatorial challenge.

Hosts Debate Reykdal Campaign Viability

KIRO Newsradio hosts Jake Skorheim and Spike O'Neill questioned the strategic timing of Reykdal's announcement while he still has approximately two years remaining in his current term. Skorheim suggested that Ferguson's ongoing budget challenges might be the primary catalyst for Reykdal's interest in higher office. He argued that a Reykdal campaign could effectively compete with Ferguson for the crucial support of the Washington Education Association. If Reykdal, who appears more aligned with the union, becomes their preferred candidate, it would significantly deplete Ferguson's political war chest by forcing the union to choose sides.

Also read Governor Bob Ferguson Proposes 15% Budget Cuts Amid $4 Billion Deficit

However, Spike O'Neill expressed skepticism about whether Reykdal's educational record would translate into victory at a higher level. O'Neill noted that running on an education platform does not guarantee success in broader statewide races. He doubted that voters would reward a candidate primarily for their work in school administration when the stakes are higher. The hosts questioned whether Reykdal could build a compelling case based solely on his tenure as Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Ferguson Faces Scrutiny Over Budget Decisions

Skorheim highlighted that Governor Ferguson's handling of the state budget and the implementation of income tax policies could haunt him in any future reelection bid. These financial decisions are expected to define Ferguson's political legacy as he seeks another term. Skorheim suggested that Ferguson's recent actions might provide Reykdal with valuable political ammunition. The Superintendent might be positioning himself as an alternative to Ferguson's management style.

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O'Neill compared the situation to a leader who has ruined one area and is seeking a larger platform to cause further damage. He implied that Ferguson's recent policy failures could follow him regardless of the office he seeks. The hosts discussed how these budget controversies could weaken Ferguson's standing among moderate voters and union members alike. This potential weakness is what Reykdal would need to exploit to gain traction in a general election.

Call for Moderate Political Alternatives

Skorheim also raised the possibility of an outside candidate entering the political discussion who is not part of the current Democrat establishment. He questioned why the political discourse in Washington State must always be framed as a contest between left-leaning and far-left candidates. Skorheim argued that there is space for a middle-of-the-road perspective that could resonate with undecided voters. He challenged the notion that voters only have extreme options to choose from in upcoming elections.

The hosts noted that Ferguson might already have insight into Reykdal's ambitions for his job. This internal knowledge could influence how the Governor prepares for the upcoming political landscape. Skorheim emphasized the need for a candidate who can bridge the gap between progressive policies and mainstream concerns. Without a viable centrist option, the election may remain a binary choice between two similar political figures. This dynamic could ultimately determine the future direction of Washington State governance.