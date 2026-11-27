Chris Pratt's Way of the Warrior Kid reaches number one on Apple TV US charts despite poor critical reception. The film outperforms major holiday classics in its debut week.

Chris Pratt's action drama Way of the Warrior Kid has secured the number one position on Apple TV movie charts in the United States. The film achieved this top ranking on November 26, 2026, just one day after its initial premiere on the streaming service on November 25. This rapid ascent marks a significant commercial milestone for the platform within the competitive US market.

The movie's dominance is particularly impressive given the strong competition it faced during the late November period. It successfully outperformed beloved holiday classics such as A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas. The film also surpassed other popular titles including Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy, Mayday, The Nice Guys, and Prisoners.

Also read Chris Pratt's Way of the Warrior Kid Disappoints Critics

This chart-topping performance occurred despite receiving a disappointing score from professional critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The disparity between the film's audience popularity and critical reception highlights its strong appeal to general viewers. The success demonstrates that audience engagement can drive streaming metrics independently of professional review scores.

Directed by McG and written by Will Staples, the movie adapts Jocko Willink's 2017 children's novel of the same name. The narrative centers on 13-year-old Marc, played by Jude Hill, who struggles with severe bullying and feels unable to fit in at school. His life changes dramatically when his uncle Jake, portrayed by Chris Pratt, arrives to spend the summer with Marc and his mother Sarah.

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Sarah is played by Linda Cardellini, and Jake is depicted as a Navy SEAL who has recently been injured. He uses this time to mentor the young boy and help him navigate his difficult circumstances. Jake creates a specialized training program called Operation Warrior Kid to help Marc build confidence and overcome his fears.

The film explores how Marc handles the challenges he faces through this rigorous physical and mental conditioning. The supporting cast includes Levi McConaughey as Kenny, Ava Torres as Nora, and Darien Sills-Evans as Commander Barnes. These characters play essential roles in supporting Marc's journey of self-discovery and resilience throughout the story.

Jocko Willink is a retired Navy SEAL officer who originally published the book in 2017. His background in military leadership and discipline informs the themes of the story. The adaptation aims to translate these principles for a younger audience while maintaining the integrity of the original message.

The collaboration between Willink and the filmmakers ensures that the core values of resilience and discipline remain central to the plot. The film's ability to attract viewers soon after its debut underscores its strong marketing and relatable themes. This combination of family-friendly action and inspirational storytelling has clearly resonated with audiences across the United States.