Chris Pratt Targets Mark Wahlberg as Top Streaming Star with Apple TV Deal

Chris Pratt is challenging Mark Wahlberg's dominance in the streaming sector through a new Apple TV production, signaling a major shift in his career strategy.

Chris Pratt is positioning himself to challenge Mark Wahlberg for the title of streaming industry's biggest star through a new high-profile project with Apple TV. This strategic move follows a period of mixed results for the actor, including a significant drop in viewership for his Prime Video series, The Terminal List, after a four-year hiatus between seasons. While Pratt has largely avoided massive streaming payouts in recent years, this new venture suggests a calculated pivot toward dominating the digital content market.

Pratt's Streaming Strategy Shifts Focus

Chris Pratt began 2026 with a release that blurred the lines between theatrical and digital platforms, starring in the sci-fi mystery Mercy alongside Rebecca Ferguson. The film experienced a disappointing theatrical run, failing to recoup its reported $60 million budget before finding a second life on Prime Video. This transition highlights the actor's evolving approach to distribution, where digital platforms offer a safety net for high-concept genres that struggle in traditional cinemas.

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The success of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, where Pratt voiced the lead character, further bolstered his status. The film grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, demonstrating his continued box office appeal even as he explores digital-first narratives. This combination of theatrical success and streaming availability provides Pratt with a unique leverage point in negotiations with major tech giants and media conglomerates.

Historical Context and Financial Benchmarks

Chris Pratt's journey into high-stakes streaming content started in 2021 with The Tomorrow War. Originally intended for a theatrical release by Paramount, the film was offloaded to Prime Video, where it became the most expensive streaming movie of all time with a reported budget of $200 million. This financial benchmark set a precedent for the scale of content major stars were willing to accept on digital platforms, establishing Pratt as a pioneer in this lucrative sector.

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Before The Terminal List premiered in 2022, Pratt was in the rare position of juggling as many as three major franchises simultaneously: The Lego Movie, Jurassic World, and Guardians of the Galaxy. This multi-franchise workload demonstrated his versatility and marketability across different demographics. His current move toward Apple TV indicates a desire to consolidate his power in the streaming era, potentially seeking a more centralized control over his brand than traditional theatrical releases allow.

Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

The streaming landscape is intensifying as major players compete for exclusive talent. Mark Wahlberg has established himself as a formidable force in this arena, and Chris Pratt's new deal with Apple TV represents a direct challenge to that dominance. By aligning with Apple, Pratt aims to secure a position at the forefront of the industry, leveraging his star power to drive subscriptions and engagement for the platform.

Industry analysts suggest that this shift reflects a broader trend where A-list actors are increasingly prioritizing streaming deals for their financial stability and global reach. The success of The Terminal List season one, despite the later drop in viewership for season two, proves that Pratt's presence alone is a significant driver for audience interest. As he prepares for future projects, his ability to navigate both theatrical and digital realms will be crucial in maintaining his status as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.