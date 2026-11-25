Chris Pratt leads the family film Way of the Warrior Kid on Apple TV, adapting Jocko Willink's book. See how this heartwarming role contrasts with his gritty Terminal List character.

Chris Pratt is bringing a fatherly warmth to the screen in the new Apple TV movie Way of the Warrior Kid. The film serves as a family-friendly adaptation of the best-selling children's book by retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink and co-author Will Staples. Directed by McG, this upcoming project offers a stark tonal contrast to Pratt's recent success as a lethal operative.

Pratt Plays Mentor In New Family Film

The new Apple TV release follows the journey of Marc, a young boy recently graduated from eighth grade. Jude Hill portrays Marc, who is desperate to leave the bullying behind him once high school begins. His mother Sarah, played by Linda Cardellini, seeks guidance for her son through an extended visit from his uncle.

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Uncle Jake, portrayed by Chris Pratt, arrives to help Marc navigate these turbulent teenage years. However, Jake is not without his own personal struggles following a failed SEAL Team mission. The bond forming between the uncle and nephew becomes a healing force for both of them during this critical time in their lives.

Tonal Shift From Terminal List Thriller

Chris Pratt previously starred as James Reece in The Terminal List, a role defined by grit and psychological thriller elements. He acknowledges that Uncle Jake stands as the direct antithesis to that intense character. While Reece fought for revenge after his family was taken, Jake is thrust into a protective father figure role.

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Pratt explains that the north star for The Terminal List was authenticity and action, whereas this new film focuses on the heart of a relationship. He notes that the character of Jake is not fundamentally different from his previous military roles. Instead, the circumstances and tone surrounding the story create a distinct and heartwarming narrative.

Collaboration Between Pratt And Jocko Willink

The partnership between Chris Pratt and Jocko Willink began through a spontaneous business decision. Pratt cold-called Willink to discuss promoting products he already used, such as Jocko Go and Origin jeans. He wanted to create an authentic business relationship while seeking work that allowed him to be present with his own children.

Willink was initially training snipers in the mountains when he received the call from his friend. He agreed to explore a collaboration, which quickly evolved into more than just product placement. Willink shared the project with his internal team, who subsequently sent Pratt the script for the movie.

Youthful Star Adapts To American Roles

At only sixteen years old, Jude Hill brings significant experience to the screen from growing up on film sets. He moved from his home country when he was between twelve and thirteen years old. Playing an American teenager required him to draw on time spent in a Florida school to capture local mannerisms.

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Hill found the experience valuable for understanding how children navigate life in today's world. He relied on friends and research to ensure his performance felt genuine to the character. His performance anchors the emotional reality that drives the story forward alongside Pratt.