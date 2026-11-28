Chris Pratt and Jude Hill star in Way of the Warrior Kid, an Apple TV+ adaptation of Jocko Willink's book about courage. The film premieres November 25.

Actor Chris Pratt has expanded his streaming portfolio with a new family-oriented project, starring in the Apple TV+ holiday movie titled Way of the Warrior Kid. This upcoming feature arrives on the platform just in time for the winter holiday season, offering audiences a heartfelt story centered on personal growth and inner strength. The film marks a distinct departure from Pratt's recent high-octane roles, allowing him to showcase his versatility in a drama that appeals to younger viewers and their families.

Film Premise and Core Narrative Details

The movie serves as an adaptation of the bestselling book series written by retired Navy SEAL and author Jocko Willink. Directed by McG, the production features a strong ensemble cast led by Belfast actor Jude Hill, who plays the young protagonist Marc. Marc is depicted as a struggling middle school student who finds himself isolated and bullied by his peers. He faces consistent difficulties in keeping up with classmates across various school activities, including gym classes, academic subjects, and social interactions.

Also read Chris Pratt's Way of the Warrior Kid Takes Number 1 Spot on Apple TV Charts

The narrative shifts dramatically when Marc's Uncle Jake, portrayed by Chris Pratt, arrives to stay with Marc and his mother, Sarah, played by Linda Cardellini. Jake is a decorated Navy SEAL who has returned home for the summer following a physical injury. His presence in the household introduces a new dynamic that challenges Marc's current way of life and forces him to confront his insecurities. Marc eventually asks his uncle to teach him how to fight, hoping to gain physical protection from his tormentors.

Uncle Jake initially hesitates to fulfill this request for combat training. Instead of teaching fighting techniques, he designs a rigorous mental and physical regimen called Operation Warrior Kid. This program is based on authentic SEAL training principles and aims to teach Marc a different form of courage. The goal is to help the boy discover his true resilience and stand up for himself without relying on violence. The story emphasizes emotional intelligence and disciplined mindset over physical aggression.

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Production Team and Creative Vision

The creative force behind the film, director McG, brought his specific visual style to this family drama. McG previously discussed the production with Collider's Steve Weintraub, highlighting the collaborative nature of the project. The director emphasized the importance of balancing the intense training sequences with the warm, familial tone required for a holiday release. He worked closely with the cast to ensure the characters felt authentic and relatable to modern audiences.

Jocko Willink, the author of the source material, served as a key creative consultant. Willink's background as a military leader heavily influenced the film's depiction of discipline and leadership. His involvement ensured that the training methods shown on screen remained grounded in reality. Willink shared insights on how his approach to structure and responsibility could translate into a compelling cinematic experience for younger viewers.

Cast Dynamics and On-Set Interactions

Chris Pratt and Jude Hill developed a strong rapport during the filming process. In interviews, the two actors discussed their dynamic, with Pratt joking that he might annoy Hill more if they had to live together for three months. Hill noted that Pratt is even cooler in person than his movie characters, specifically referencing his roles as Peter Quill and Andy Dwyer. The actors shared humorous anecdotes about their time on set, including incidents where laughter ruined multiple takes.

Pratt revealed that he would change one thing about his past if he could travel back in time. He stated that he would stop his teenage self from smoking a cigarette, as the habit contributed to his current asthma condition. This personal revelation highlighted the serious themes of health and self-care that run parallel to the movie's plot. Hill responded by joking about receiving payment for his praise, indicating the lighthearted atmosphere on set.

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Real-World Impact and Jocko Willink's Influence

Chris Pratt has spoken openly about how Jocko Willink's philosophy impacted his own life off-screen. Pratt credited Willink with influencing his personal approach to discipline and leadership. He read Willink's book, Extreme Ownership, and found it to be a valuable guide for handling challenges in his relationships and business dealings. Pratt stated that the project had a real influence on him because he was able to work closely with Willink and learn from his experiences.

The film aims to inspire viewers to adopt similar mindsets in their daily lives. By showcasing the transformative power of Uncle Jake's training, the movie encourages families to value perseverance and mental toughness. The release serves as a timely reminder of the importance of character development during the holiday season. Parents can use the film as a starting point for conversations about bullying, courage, and personal growth with their children.

Release Schedule and Viewing Information

Way of the Warrior Kid is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Apple TV+. The official release date is set for November 25, positioning the film as a key holiday viewing option. Subscribers to the streaming service will be able to watch the full movie on this date. The release timing aligns with the festive season, capitalizing on family movie nights during school breaks.

Promotional materials, including interviews with the cast and crew, have already begun circulating online. Collider released a video featuring Pratt and Hill playing a game of Save or Kill, discussing their favorite Marvel characters. These promotional efforts highlight the chemistry between the lead actors and generate buzz ahead of the premiere. Fans are encouraged to check their local listings or Apple TV+ schedules for the exact streaming availability in their region on November 25.