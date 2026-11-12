Chris Pratt Speaks on James Gunn DC Studios Exit and Future Collaboration

Chris Pratt opens up about James Gunn stepping down as DC Studios co-CEO, discussing potential roles in the DC Universe and their shared creative vision for future projects.

Chris Pratt discussed the recent developments surrounding James Gunn leaving his position as co-CEO of DC Studios during a new interview with ComicBook. The actor revealed that he had spoken with Gunn the day prior and shared his perspective on Gunn's new role outside of executive leadership.

Pratt emphasized that while Gunn was great in his executive capacity, his true passion lies in creative storytelling rather than corporate management. He believes this shift allows Gunn to focus on what he does best as a writer and director.

Gunn's Move From Executive to Creator

Also read James Gunn Steps Down as DC Studios Co-Head Amid Superman Trilogy Uncertainty

Pratt noted that Gunn is fundamentally an auteur and a movie maker who thrives on direct creative control. He suggested that some of the executive functions at DC Studios were not as appealing to Gunn as the process of making his own films. Pratt stated that he is excited to see where Gunn goes next in his career and is eager to collaborate with him in his new capacity. The actor feels that Gunn's strength has always been in crafting narratives rather than managing studios. This transition marks a return to form for Gunn, who is known for his distinctive directorial style.

Potential Roles in the DC Universe

When asked about the possibility of joining the DC Universe, Pratt admitted that there was no concrete progress at the time of the interview. He explained that during Gunn's time at DC, Pratt was actively looking through DC material to see if there was anything suitable for him. The two had several conversations about potential roles, but nothing was finalized. Pratt expressed disappointment that they will not be able to work together on a project within the DC framework in the immediate future. However, he remains optimistic about their professional relationship beyond that specific corporate structure.

Pratt's Hope for Future Projects Together

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Pratt emphasized that his desire to work with Gunn is not limited to the DC Universe or any specific franchise. He stated that whenever they talk, he is always hoping that they can find something to do together. The actor highlighted that his relationship with Gunn is the most important factor in any future collaboration. He believes that the stories they tell will be driven by their partnership and the characters they choose to bring to life. This perspective shows that Pratt values their creative chemistry over the size of the budget or the brand.

Collaboration Without Studio Constraints

The veteran of the Guardians of the Galaxy series indicated that he and Gunn can find material anywhere to tell the stories they want. He is confident that their future projects will not be bound by the constraints of a major studio system. Pratt's comments suggest a strong commitment to independent or alternative creative ventures with Gunn. He views their partnership as a unique opportunity to explore new narratives without corporate interference. This approach allows for more artistic freedom and authenticity in their work. Pratt remains a key figure in Gunn's creative circle regardless of where they land next.

Impact on Fan Expectations and Future News

This development signals a major shift in the leadership and creative direction of DC Studios. Fans and industry observers will be watching closely to see what projects Gunn undertakes next. Pratt's willingness to collaborate on any material provides hope for new superhero or sci-fi ventures. The actor's comments also highlight the importance of director-actor relationships in modern blockbuster filmmaking. Their future projects could redefine how studios approach creative partnerships. The entertainment world is waiting to see how Gunn and Pratt utilize their renewed creative freedom. Their combined track record in both box office hits and critical darlings makes their next move highly anticipated.