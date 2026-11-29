Chris Pratt leads Apple TV's new hit Way of the Warrior Kid. Fans should watch The Terminal List on Prime Video for a darker, action-packed sequel experience featuring the actor.

Chris Pratt has secured the number 1 trending spot on Apple TV with the release of his latest film, Way of the Warrior Kid. The movie draws immediate comparisons to the action thriller series The Terminal List available on Prime Video. Both productions feature Chris Pratt in roles heavily defined by military discipline and physical prowess. Despite having no direct narrative connection, the projects offer viewers a dual perspective on the Navy SEAL archetype.

Adaptation of Jocko Willink Book

Way of the Warrior Kid originates from the children's book of the same name by Jocko Willink. The plot centers on a thirteen-year-old boy who faces severe bullying at school. His life changes when his uncle, played by Chris Pratt, agrees to train him during the summer. This training helps the boy awaken his inner warrior through discipline and patience. The story follows a conventional underdog narrative structure common in martial arts films. The film has received an underwhelming reception from professional critics due to its derivative nature.

Also read Chris Pratt's Way of the Warrior Kid Divides Critics and Audiences on Apple TV

Contrasting Roles for Pratt

Chris Pratt portrays two vastly different characters across these popular media properties. In Way of the Warrior Kid, the character Jake serves as a Mr. Miyagi-esque mentor figure. He guides a young boy through the values of self-control and resilience. Conversely, The Terminal List features James Reece as a hardened platoon leader. James returns from a botched covert mission with his entire squad dead. His journey is driven by dark motives and a quest for vengeance against a massive conspiracy. This character makes morally grey decisions to uncover corruption within military and government structures.

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High Viewer Scores Despite Reviews

Both projects have struggled to impress critics but achieved high audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers appreciate the inspiring message of the Apple TV movie and the intense action of the Prime Video series. The Terminal List received a TV-MA rating and debuted on June 30, 2022. The show is a drama and action thriller created by Jack Carr and David DiGilio. It stars a large ensemble cast including Jeanne Tripplehorn, Warren Kole, and Riley Keough. Chris Pratt serves as an executive producer on The Terminal List alongside Antoine Fuqua and David DiGilio.

Impact on Future Career Prospects

Chris Pratt's absence from promotional materials for Avengers: Doomsday suggests he may not return as Star-Lord. The film features an incredible cast of major and secondary superheroes from previous MCU installments. However, a surprise cameo remains a possibility for Peter Quill. Regardless of his Marvel future, Pratt has substantial projects keeping him busy. The Terminal List season 2 performed well compared to its predecessor on streaming platforms. Prime Video has confirmed the production of The Terminal List season 3 with Pratt returning as James Reece. Fans are encouraged to explore these roles before any potential MCU return.