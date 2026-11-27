Chris Pratt's new film Way of the Warrior Kid streams on Apple TV with an 84% audience score, highlighting the ongoing gap between critic reviews and viewer reception for the 2026 release.

Chris Pratt's latest film, Way of the Warrior Kid, has officially begun streaming on Apple TV and is rapidly gaining traction among viewers. The movie, which sees the Marvel actor stepping away from his superhero franchise roots, plays a Navy SEAL uncle who mentors his middle-school nephew. This role marks a significant shift for the star, who has been incredibly busy throughout 2026. The narrative is adapted from the 2017 children's novel by Jocko Willink, which previously achieved the status of a five-part bestseller.

Critical Reception Versus Audience Scores

The core details of the film's reception reveal a stark divide between professional critics and general audiences. Ahead of the streaming release on Apple TV, the movie received mixed to negative reviews from critics, earning a low score of 22 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. However, once the film became available to the public, the audience score jumped significantly. With over 100 ratings submitted, the film secured a solid 84 percent audience score. This creates a massive 62-point difference between the critic and audience scores for this specific project.

Also read Way of the Warrior Kid Review: Chris Pratt's Military Drama Faces Critical Scrutiny

Stakeholder Positions on the Film's Quality

Stakeholder positions regarding the film's artistic merit vary widely depending on who is evaluating it. Critics argued that the adaptation suffered from a preachy tone and an absurd third act that undermined the story. Some reviewers felt that Chris Pratt's presence overshadowed the performance of Jude Hill, the actor playing the nephew. They also noted that the movie failed to balance its cheesy moments with its emotional arc effectively. Others asserted that the story read more like military propaganda than a genuine coming-of-age tale.

Conversely, the audience has responded with much more enthusiasm. Many viewers have found the film to be an inspirational family story that emphasizes the values of discipline and hard work. This positive reception aligns with a broader pattern in Chris Pratt's recent career. Since 2024, his films have consistently divided critics and viewers, with audiences generally rating them more favorably. This trend began with The Garfield Movie and continued with Netflix's The Electric State. It is also evident in his other 2026 releases, where viewers were more supportive than reviewers.

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Real-World Impact on Chris Pratt's Career

The release of Way of the Warrior Kid impacts the current standing of Chris Pratt's filmography for the year 2026. He ended the year with all three of his 2026 movies dividing critics and audiences. In the case of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the critic score was 42 percent compared to an 87 percent audience score. Similarly, his film Mercy received a 24 percent critic score versus an 81 percent audience score. This pattern suggests that his audience base remains highly supportive regardless of critical consensus. His career has ballooned since his early days in Parks and Rec and his casting as Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Looking ahead, Chris Pratt has several projects in the works that will continue to shape his career trajectory. These include The Traveler and the espionage series Savage Son. He is also expected to reprise his role as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the future. However, Marvel Studios has not officially announced his next specific project. Furthermore, he has yet to be confirmed for the next two Avengers movies. The film itself was directed by McG, with a script penned by Will Staples. Jocko Willink and Chris Pratt served as producers on the project, which also stars Linda Cardellini and Levi McConaughy.