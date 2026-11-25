Chris Pratt's new Apple TV movie Way of the Warrior Kid receives poor reviews, marking his third release below 60% Rotten Tomatoes score this year.

Chris Pratt's latest cinematic release, Way of the Warrior Kid, has failed to gain traction with film critics since its arrival on Apple TV. The action drama, based on the national bestseller series by Jocko Willink, premiered with a notably low critical reception score. Pratt stars as a Navy SEAL tasked with helping his teenage nephew, played by Jude Hill, discover his inner warrior potential. The film's debut scores reflect a challenging period for the actor's recent box office and streaming performance.

Critical Scores and Ratings Breakdown

The project debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with an underwhelming 31% approval rating based on 13 reviews. This score positions the movie as Pratt's ninth-lowest-rated project in his extensive filmography. More concerning for the actor is that he concludes a busy calendar year with three consecutive movie releases recording below the 60% positive review threshold. This streak highlights a consistent trend of mixed to negative critical response for his recent work across different genres and platforms.

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The disappointment extends to his previous releases earlier in the year, creating a cumulative impact on his professional reputation in the industry. His sci-fi film Mercy earned a dismal 24% on the aggregator, while the highly anticipated Nintendo sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, secured only a 42% score. These figures indicate a significant divergence between audience interest and critical approval for the studio-backed productions he has headlined recently.

Themes and Narrative Critiques

Critics identified several core issues with the adaptation of Willink's books, particularly its tonal imbalance. Many reviewers argued that the film placed excessive emphasis on a rigid military tone rather than focusing on the coming-of-age underdog story that defines the source material. The narrative was frequently described as overly formulaic and melodramatic, lacking the nuance expected from such a character-driven premise. This structural flaw appears to have alienated viewers looking for the inspirational messages typical of the book series.

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The third act of the movie received specific criticism for being over-the-top and disconnected from the grounded setup established in the first half. Alex Harrison from ScreenRant summarized the adaptation as sleek to the point of becoming simplistic, noting that the frictionless experience gives the film a propagandistic quality. This assessment was echoed by other critics who felt the political or ideological messaging overshadowed the emotional core of the nephew-military mentor dynamic.

Cast Performances and Production Details

Pratt's performance itself did not always land with critics, with some describing his portrayal as fairly sleepy beyond his established comedic timing. Despite these critiques, certain positive aspects emerged, particularly the strong on-screen dynamic between Pratt and young actor Jude Hill. The film received a 5 out of 10 stars rating in some reviews, with the finale cited as the saving grace that prevented an even harsher reception. These nuanced reviews suggest that while the execution faltered, the chemistry between the leads provided moments of engagement for the audience.

The production was helmed by director McG, known for Terminator Salvation and This Means War, who brought his distinct visual style to the adaptation. Will Staples penned the screenplay, attempting to translate the five-book series into a coherent single narrative structure. The supporting cast includes Linda Cardellini, Levi McConaughey, Ava Torres, Darien Sills-Evans, and Carl McDowell, rounding out the ensemble cast surrounding the central father-uncle figure.

Availability and Future Outlook

Way of the Warrior Kid is currently available for streaming on Apple TV, allowing viewers to form their own opinions independent of the critical consensus. The PG-13 drama runs for 106 minutes and offers a distinct viewing experience that contrasts sharply with Pratt's recent animated and sci-fi roles. The film's production involved a large team of producers, including Chris Pratt himself, Mary Viola, Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, Don Granger, Ben Everard, and Jocko Willink.

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As the actor's busy year draws to a close, the lukewarm reception of this final project leaves a complex legacy for his 2024 output. Industry observers will be watching to see if this trend continues or if Pratt can rebound with future roles that better align with critical expectations. The film stands as a case study in the challenges of adapting bestselling non-fiction and military-focused books for a general entertainment audience.