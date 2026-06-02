Chris Pratt's Unlikely Mayoral Bid: A Satirical Take on Reality TV and Politics

Actor Chris Pratt's mayoral campaign in Los Angeles has sparked a satirical ad highlighting his reality TV past and lack of political experience, drawing comparisons to former President Donald Trump. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel discusses Pratt's appeal to voters and expresses skepticism about his qualifications for the role of mayor.

In an unexpected turn, actor Chris Pratt has found himself at the center of Los Angeles ' mayoral race , with a satirical ad poking fun at his reality TV past and lack of political experience.

The ad, which aired on local television, depicted Pratt, 42, as a candidate who would bring 'real change' to the city, despite his inexperience in politics. The ad promised that Pratt, who also runs a custom jewelry and crystal company called Pratt Daddy, would 'heal this city with thousands of crystals he was unable to sell.

' The ad intercut footage from Pratt's genuine campaign ads with scenes from tabloid shows, suggesting a comparison to former President Donald Trump, although Pratt has since denied any alignment with MAGA politics. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel weighed in on Pratt's mayoral bid, arguing that Pratt's fame and ability to acknowledge the city's problems have resonated with some voters.

However, Kimmel also expressed skepticism about Pratt's qualifications and preparation for the role of mayor, likening him to Trump in his desire for attention and lack of political experience. According to polls, 22% of voters are considering Pratt as a viable candidate. Kimmel suggested that Pratt, like Trump, is more interested in the spotlight than the realities of governing, and that his mayoral bid is more about rekindling his fame than serving the city





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