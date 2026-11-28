Chris Pratt stars in a new military action thriller on Apple TV that divides critics and fans. The film follows a boy protected by his Navy SEAL uncle amid bullying issues.

Chris Pratt concluded a year defined by streaming dominance with a new military-themed film on Apple TV that has received lukewarm critical reception despite his massive fanbase. While Pratt starred in the billion-dollar theatrical hit The Super Mario Galaxy Movie this year, the majority of his recent projects have targeted digital audiences directly.

Pratt's Streaming Strategy And Audience Appeal

Pratt has publicly stated his intention to create content for demographics that feel overlooked by traditional Hollywood studio releases. He cites his lead role in The Terminal List as a primary example of this approach to reach viewers who prefer serialized storytelling over big-screen spectacles.

Also read Chris Pratt's Way of the Warrior Kid Takes Number 1 Spot on Apple TV Charts

This new Apple TV debut continues that trend by casting Pratt as a military professional, specifically a Navy SEAL uncle. The narrative centers on a young boy who seeks protection from bullies with the help of his uncle, a role played by the American actor.

Linda Cardellini and Jude Hill appear alongside Pratt in the cast. The project represents another chapter in Pratt's career shift towards platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV, where he has found consistent engagement with viewers who connect deeply with his on-screen personas.

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Critical Scores Versus Fan Ratings

The disconnect between professional reviewers and general audiences remains a stark feature of Pratt's recent filmography. His January release Mercy grossed approximately $55 million globally against a reported production budget of $60 million.

That film received mediocre feedback from critics, holding a 24 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it achieved an impressive 81 percent audience score, highlighting the strong loyalty Pratt maintains with his supporters.

A similar pattern emerges with the second season of The Terminal List. The series holds a 58 percent critics score while boasting a 92 percent audience score on the same aggregator platform. This consistent gap suggests that his target demographic values the action and character dynamics more than critical analysis.

Impact On Streaming And Future Projects

The current project on Apple TV has not yet generated particularly enthusiastic reviews, mirroring the mixed reception of his previous digital ventures. Pratt continues to leverage his status as an action star to drive subscriptions and viewership for major streaming services.

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Industry observers note that Pratt's ability to attract audiences regardless of critical opinion makes him a valuable asset for platforms seeking high-profile talent. His focus on military and action genres appears to resonate strongly with male viewers and fans of traditional blockbuster aesthetics.

As the year ends, Pratt's filmography serves as a case study in the evolving landscape of Hollywood. The shift towards streaming originals allows actors to maintain relevance while bypassing the high risks associated with theatrical box office performance.

Future projects will likely continue to explore this digital-first model, with Pratt aiming to deliver the kind of crowd-pleasing action content that has defined his recent career trajectory.