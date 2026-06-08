Chris Pratt's Early Role in Everwood Gains Global Attention on Netflix

Chris Pratt's early role in the teen drama Everwood is gaining global attention on Netflix. The show, which ran from 2002 to 2006, is currently in the Top 10 in nearly 30 countries. Pratt played the role of Bright Abbott, the brother of Amy Abbott, played by Emily VanCamp. The show explores how Bright grows more mature and abandons his less desirable tendencies as viewers get to know him better.

One of Chris Pratt 's earliest roles is getting a second look. Although he's known for his leading roles in franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, not to mention providing the voice of characters such as Mario and Garfield, Pratt rose to prominence as a television star.

He was one of several breakouts as Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. But even before his time on the NBC sitcom, Pratt was a scene-stealer on the teen drama The O.C. opposite Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody. Chris Pratt's role as Andy Dwyer in Parks & Recreation was possible thanks to his time in The O.C - here's how one led to the other.

Pratt's role on another teen-centric drama, WB's Everwood, is making an impact with its global availability on Netflix. It is currently in the Top 10 in nearly 30 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Denmark, France, and Jamaica, among several others, only a short time after it was made available to international Netflix subscribers. It's worth noting that in the U.S., Everwood is able to stream on Prime Video.

It is also available to stream for free on Pluto TV as part of the platform's push to highlight fan-favorite comedies and dramas from the early aughts and the 2010s. Created by Greg Berlanti, who would go on to spearhead the Arrowverse, Everwood ran from September 2002 to June 2006 on The WB.

The story gets its from Dr. Andy Brown, played by the late Treat Williams, as he relocates his family to the fictional town of Everwood, Colorado, following the death of his wife. While the series primarily centered on Ephram Brown, Andy's son, played by Gregory Smith, Pratt appeared throughout all four seasons in the role of Bright Abbott.

The brother to Amy Abbott, played by MCU star Emily VanCamp, the mid-2000s hit explored how Bright eventually grew more mature and abandoned his less desirable tendencies as viewers got to know him better. Everwood never made it to season 5, but there is a lot for Netflix subscribers to enjoy in a run that lasted less than 100 episodes. There's the excitement of seeing rising young talent along with veterans of the small screen.

Kristen Bell and Kate Mara were both in the show, though they would go on to be known for other roles. Jane Krakowski, J. K. Simmons, and Betty White all pop up in Everwood, as does Marcia Cross in a memorable turn before she focused on Desperate Housewives.

Still, it may be the biggest revelation to see Pratt far removed from his casually charming leading man image and instead step back in time to see him playing a young man who's still figuring himself out





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