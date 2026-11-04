Chris Pratt Recalls $60 and Van Life Before Hollywood Break

Chris Pratt reveals how he lived in a van with just $60 before actress Rae Dawn Chong spotted him working at a restaurant, launching his career in Cursed Part 3.

Chris Pratt has shared the humble details of his life before achieving stardom, revealing that he was living in a van in Hawaii with only $60 in his bank account prior to landing his first major role in the entertainment industry.

The actor, who is 47 years old, recounted the moment director Rae Dawn Chong walked into the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company where he was working as a waiter, leading to an unexpected opportunity that would permanently alter his career trajectory.

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The Meeting That Changed Careers

Pratt recalled approaching Chong's table with bold confidence, telling her, 'Hey, you're a movie star! What are you doing here?' The director asked if he could act, and Pratt responded with enthusiasm, telling her to put him in her movie.

When Chong requested his contact information for the audition, Pratt admitted he did not own a phone. He improvised by giving her his friend Mike's phone number instead, a decision that proved pivotal for his future in Hollywood.

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A few days after the encounter, Pratt received a call from Chong. He rushed to pick up the script for her project, reading all 120 pages three times in a row to prepare for the audition, marking his first time working with a professional screenplay.

Cursed Part 3 Production Details

Pratt learned that his character in the film would be named Devon, a name he immediately connected with, believing he could easily portray that persona. He memorized the entire script before arriving at the audition and was subsequently offered the role.

Chong informed Pratt that he would need to travel to Los Angeles for production. At that time, he possessed only $60, a bag of clothes, and a pair of rollerblades, but the promise of being flown out by the production crew signaled a turning point in his life.

Pratt stated that he realized in that exact moment that his life had changed forever and that he was officially going to be an actor. He described the 2000s low-budget horror-comedy as a project that opened the door to Hollywood for him, a sentiment he continues to hold with deep gratitude toward Chong.

Pratts Real Estate Portfolio

Since those days in Hawaii, Pratt has built a significant real estate portfolio alongside his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. In 2023, the couple purchased a home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, for $12.5 million, adding to their existing properties in California.

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The couple is currently residing in their Montecito mansion, valued at $9 million and located in Santa Barbara County, while their Brentwood property undergoes renovations. This real estate presence contrasts sharply with the van life era Pratt describes from his early adulthood.

Recent Financial Listings

The couple originally purchased their Montecito home for $15.8 million in 2018 before having it torn down and custom rebuilt. They listed the property for $32 million in 2023 and recently asked for $19.99 million as of August.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who wed in 2019, are parents to three children together: Lyla Maria, 6, Eloise Christina, 4, and Ford Fitzgerald, 1. Pratt also shares a son, Jack, who is 14 years old, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

This narrative of starting with nothing highlights the journey of an actor who went from waiting tables in Hawaii to becoming a global star in franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Parks and Recreation, proving that everyone starts somewhere.