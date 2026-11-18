Jack Carr confirms the next James Reece novel, State of Exile, releases October 1, 2027, while Chris Pratt stars in The Terminal List Season 2 on Prime Video.

Actor Chris Pratt has maintained a dominant presence in the global entertainment industry throughout 2026, solidifying his reputation as a leading action star. His recent career trajectory includes high-profile roles in major franchises and streaming hits, yet one specific development regarding his television series has generated significant fan anticipation and clarification.

Pratt recently returned to portray the character of James Reece in the second season of the military thriller series The Terminal List. This premiere arrived on Prime Video just a few weeks ago, marking the actor's latest major television commitment following his box office successes in 2026.

Also read ‘Terminal List’ Prequel Series ‘Cry Havoc’ in Development at Amazon

Terminal List Season 2 Streaming Status

The Terminal List Season 2 continues to draw audiences to Prime Video, serving as a direct follow-up to the successful 2022 debut of the first season. Pratt stars alongside Rebecca Ferguson in other 2026 projects, but The Terminal List remains a centerpiece of his current television portfolio. The show is based on the popular novel series by author Jack Carr, who works closely with Pratt and creator David DiGilio on the production.

Author Jack Carr Reveals Book Timeline

Fans who follow the source material closely have been waiting for updates on the next James Reece adventure. Creator Jack Carr has now officially confirmed that the upcoming novel, titled State of Exile, will not be released before the end of the current calendar year. This clarification ends previous speculation that the book might arrive sooner, setting a definitive target date for readers and viewers alike.

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State of Exile Official Release Date

Jack Carr stated that State of Exile will hit bookshelves on October 1, 2027. This specific date provides a clear timeline for the next installment in the series. The novel continues the story of James Reece, allowing the narrative to expand beyond the events covered in the television adaptation currently airing on Prime Video.

The Terminal List Franchise Context

The timing of this announcement aligns with the broader landscape of action television. The Terminal List Season 1 released in 2022, the same year as Reacher Season 1. However, The Terminal List Season 2 premiered after Reacher Season 4, highlighting the staggered release schedules of major streaming action series. Pratt's involvement in The Terminal List complements his recent film work, including The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which became the first film of 2026 to gross one billion dollars globally.