Chris Pratt Unites Terminal List, Jack Ryan, Reacher In Viral AI Spider-Man Meme

Chris Pratt transforms a viral Spider-Man meme into a tribute for John Krasinski and Alan Ritchson, celebrating their respective Jack Ryan and Reacher characters in a new Instagram post.

Chris Pratt has transformed a popular internet joke into a professional tribute for his Amazon Prime Video colleagues. The actor shared an Instagram post that places himself, John Krasinski, and Alan Ritchson in costume as their characters. This creative post strikes the pose of the famous Spider-Man pointing meme to honor their shared success.

The image depicts Pratt alongside Krasinski and Ritchson, each in the look of his own character. They are shown as James Reece, Jack Ryan, and Jack Reacher respectively. The trio stands in the meme's trademark setup with three Spider-Men aimed at one another in a triangle. Each character points a finger at the other two in a symmetrical visual display.

Also read Chris Pratt Recalls $60 and Van Life Before Hollywood Break

Pratt opened his caption by naming the trio and giving them a group title. He wrote that James Reece, Jack Ryan, and Jack Reacher have officially entered the Prime Universe. This playful caption identifies the group as the JRS to celebrate their collective presence on the streaming platform. It highlights the competitive yet friendly nature of the action genre these stars inhabit.

He then joked about how the photo was made using digital tools. He noted that it appears to be what happens when you ask AI to put three action guys in one room. Pratt added that he has likely looked worse in similar digital creations. This self-deprecating humor softened the professional endorsement he was about to make.

Advertisement

Beneath the joke, Pratt explained the motivation behind the creative effort. He pointed to the attention The Terminal List has been receiving recently. With all the love the show has been getting, he wanted to show support for his peers. He specifically mentioned two guys who are also crushing it on the Prime platform.

Pratt tagged Krasinski for Jack Ryan and Ritchson for Reacher in the post. He expressed nothing but respect for these talented men in the industry. He stated that he is proud to be in such great company within the lineup. This genuine praise underscores the strong connection between the actors and their popular roles.

The actor did not hold back on his endorsements for the other series. He advised his followers to do themselves a favor by watching the shows. He urged fans to highly recommend both Jack Ryan and Reacher to their networks. This endorsement serves as a significant boost for the competing franchises.

The post offers a rare photo of the three leads sharing a single frame. Although the frame is an AI-made meme, it serves as a crossover moment for the stars. This visual tribute highlights the camaraderie between Pratt, Krasinski, and Ritchson. It marks a unique intersection of their respective character universes on Prime Video.