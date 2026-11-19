Chris Pratt leads a new sci-fi thriller for Paramount Pictures based on Eckert's novel, featuring a unique time-travel premise under his first-look deal.

Chris Pratt has officially signed on to star in a major new science fiction project for Paramount Pictures, expanding his portfolio beyond his well-known roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jurassic World franchises.

The actor will headline a feature film adaptation based on a novel featuring a complex and mind-bending concept regarding time travel. This new project is the latest initiative under Pratt's three-year first-look producing agreement with Paramount, which he established through his Indivisible production banner. The deal not only allows Pratt to produce projects but also permits him to star in select films developed under its umbrella.

Directing duties for this ambitious sci-fi thriller will be handled by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, a duo previously known for their work on Final Destination Bloodlines. The screenplay for the adaptation was written by Justin Rhodes, who has been tasked with translating the source material to the big screen. Adam Rosenberg and Jules Daly are also attached to produce the project, bringing their experience to help manage the production complexities. The creative team aims to bring the unique narrative structure of the novel to life with high production values and scientific precision.

The story centers on a father who experiences involuntary temporal displacement every morning at 7.52 a.m. When the time strikes, he is flung forward through time, with his first jump taking him exactly 24 hours into the future. The duration of these jumps doubles each subsequent day, causing the temporal gap to expand exponentially. As the father hurtles years forward in a single day, his son remains in the present, dedicating his life to studying quantum physics in a desperate attempt to locate and rescue his missing parent.

This film marks another significant step in Pratt's career trajectory, following his massive commercial successes over the last decade. Pratt achieved A-list status more than ten years ago with Guardians of the Galaxy and subsequently appeared in multiple Avengers films for Marvel Studios. He also led the Jurassic World franchise from 2015 to 2022, contributing to a filmography that has collectively grossed more than $15 billion at the global box office. His recent work includes starring in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide, and appearing in the second season of The Terminal List on Prime Video.

Under the same first-look deal, Pratt is also developing another project titled Miami Heat, which will be produced alongside Hutch Parker. Brad Copeland has written the script for this separate feature, and Pratt will both star in and produce the film. While the details of Miami Heat remain distinct from the time-travel thriller, both projects highlight Pratt's continued commitment to partnering with Paramount on diverse genres. The timing of these announcements underscores the strong ongoing relationship between the actor and the studio.

Production for the new time travel film is currently in the preparatory stages, with the team gearing up to begin shooting next year. The delay allows the directors and writers sufficient time to refine the script and plan the visual effects required for the nonlinear narrative. As the project moves closer to its production phase, fans of the genre and Pratt's previous work await further details on casting and location. The film promises to blend high-concept sci-fi with emotional family drama, leveraging the unique mechanics of the source novel.