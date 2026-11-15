Chris Pratt Hails James Gunn Return as Guardians of the Galaxy Potential Director

Chris Pratt says he would love for James Gunn to direct a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy film if the DC Studios head returns to Marvel Studios, though the franchise lineup has shifted significantly.

Marvel actor Chris Pratt has publicly expressed his strong desire for James Gunn to return to the Marvel Studios fold, specifically suggesting that the filmmaker could direct a fourth installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. This potential reunion emerges as Gunn has transitioned from his leadership role at DC Studios back into the broader superhero entertainment landscape, sparking renewed speculation among fans about which properties he might helm next.

Pratt, who portrays Peter Quill or Star-Lord, emphasized his admiration for Gunn's unique contribution to the franchise, noting that it is rare for a single director to oversee an entire trilogy. The actor mentioned that he has not yet had the opportunity to speak with Gunn since the recent news regarding his professional movements, but his enthusiasm for a collaborative return remains clear and vocal within the industry.

Also read Chris Pratt Backs James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4

Pratt Advocates For Director Reunion

In recent comments, Pratt stated that he loves working with James Gunn and considers him the ideal candidate to lead the next phase of the cosmic adventures. He specifically highlighted that Gunn directed all three previous movies in the series, a feat he described as pretty rare for that type of trilogies structure. This consistency allowed for a cohesive vision that Pratt believes is essential for maintaining the quality and emotional resonance of the films.

The actor added that if Gunn wanted to come back and bring the Guardians back together, he would personally love that prospect. This sentiment reflects the deep creative bond between the lead actor and the director, who shaped the identity of the franchise from its inception. Pratt's endorsement carries significant weight given his central role in the series and his long-standing relationship with the production team.

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Franchise Evolution And New Lineups

Despite Pratt's enthusiasm, a fourth film featuring the original team faces substantial narrative hurdles due to the events of the previous movie. The last film concluded with Gamora gone, forcing Peter Quill to reunite with his grandfather rather than rejoin his former teammates. This pivotal plot point fundamentally alters the dynamic of the group and sets the stage for a different era of storytelling within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Furthermore, Rocket has taken leadership of a new, younger Guardians lineup that includes characters like Phyla-Vel and Adam Warlock. A new Guardians movie would likely feature this completely different lineup, making a return to the original roster seem like a step backward for the narrative. The evolution of the team reflects the natural progression of the characters and the need for fresh dynamics in ongoing superhero sagas.

Future MCU Roles For Star-Lord

Analysis suggests that a much better use of Peter Quill in the MCU might involve him working alongside Nova rather than reuniting with the Guardians. In the Marvel Comics source material, Star-Lord and Nova are portrayed as the best of friends, a relationship that has never been explored on screen to its full potential. This partnership could lead to entertaining buddy superhero movie scenarios that diversify the types of stories told in the universe.

Potential projects could range from a high-energy heist film to a more epic cosmic war movie, offering varied tones and stakes. Bringing Star-Lord back to work with Nova could also help lead to new cinematic opportunities that leverage their comic-book friendship. This direction would allow the character to shine in a different context while still contributing to the larger Marvel narrative.

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Gunn's Creative Independence

The primary obstacle to a Guardians return is that James Gunn might not be interested in this specific project, having chosen to focus on his new role at DC Studios. Gunn did not bring Richard Rider, also known as Nova, into his previous Guardians movies and never seemed interested in that specific relationship. This lack of prior engagement suggests that the project may not align with his current creative interests or long-term plans.

It also seems like returning to the Guardians would be a step backward for the filmmaker in terms of artistic growth. The changes at DC should allow Gunn to branch out and make something new and interesting, which would be better than just regurgitating something he did in the past. His move to lead the DC Universe indicates a desire to forge new paths rather than revisit old successes, prioritizing innovation over repetition in his directorial career.