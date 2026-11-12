Chris Pratt Endorses James Gunn for Fourth Guardians of the Galaxy Film

Chris Pratt expresses strong support for James Gunn to direct a fourth installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy series, highlighting the director's unique bond with the cast and franchise success despite recent industry shifts.

Chris Pratt has publicly voiced his enthusiastic support for director James Gunn to return for a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy film. In a recent discussion with Jonathan Blomberg of MovieZine, the actor confirmed he would love to work with Gunn again. Pratt described their professional relationship positively, stating that he loves working with the filmmaker who he calls 'the man.' This endorsement comes at a time when Gunn recently stepped down from his leadership role as co-CEO and chairman of DC Studios.

Pratt Praises Gunn's Unique Directorial Consistency

Pratt emphasized that Gunn's consistent presence across the trilogy is a rare and valuable asset in modern blockbuster filmmaking. He noted that Gunn directed all three previous installments, which is an uncommon occurrence for a series of that scale. Pratt suggested that if Gunn wants to return, it would make perfect sense for the franchise to continue under his guidance. The actor believes Gunn has a special connection with the characters, which has turned a lesser-known Marvel comic team into a global fan favorite.

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James Gunn's Departure From DC Studios Context

James Gunn recently announced his departure from his dual executive roles at DC Studios. Chris Pratt is aware of these recent corporate changes within the entertainment industry. However, he mentioned that he has not yet spoken directly to Gunn about this specific news. Pratt explained that he is cautious about commenting too heavily on sensitive topics to avoid turning personal conversations into public headlines. Despite this caution, he reiterated his deep appreciation for Gunn's talent and creative vision.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Franchise History

The Guardians of the Galaxy series has been a cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception. The first film arrived in theaters in 2014 and was met with critical and commercial success. This initial triumph paved the way for a highly anticipated sequel in 2017. The original trilogy concluded three years ago with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn's direction has been central to the team's identity as a group of misfits who evolved into beloved heroes.

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Uncertainty Surrounding Future Star-Lord Appearances

While Pratt supports Gunn's return, official confirmation regarding future projects remains elusive. Marvel Studios has not confirmed any plans for a fourth Guardians film or James Gunn's potential return to the franchise. Regarding his own character, Star-Lord, Pratt clarified that the role will return to the screen eventually. He stated in a separate interview last month that fans will see the character again, though he refused to specify the timeline for this appearance.

Industry Implications and Fan Expectations

The entertainment landscape is currently undergoing significant shifts with leadership changes at major studios like DC and Marvel. Pratt's comments highlight the strong bond between the cast and the creative teams that drive these franchises. Fans are eager for clarity on when Star-Lord will next appear on screen. Until Marvel provides official updates, Pratt's endorsement of Gunn stands as a strong signal of what the cast hopes to see in the future of the galaxy-spanning saga.