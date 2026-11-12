Chris Pratt Returns Season 2 of Way of the Warrior Kid as DC Studios Names Jeremy Latcham CEO

Chris Pratt details his grounded role in Way of the Warrior Kid and his reaction to James Gunn leaving DC Studios, hoping to collaborate on new projects.

Chris Pratt has returned to his role as Jake, a Navy SEAL recovering from a serious mission injury, in Season 2 of Prime Video's action‑thriller Way of the Warrior Kid. The new chapter sees Jake take up a mentoring role for his nephew Marc, played by Jude Hill, as the young man faces bullying and adolescent challenges at his sister Sarah's house, portrayed by Linda Cardellini.

The series, described by Pratt as a rare multi‑generational drama that balances lightness and humour with heartfelt moments, focuses on Jake's grounded heroism. He explains that unlike his earlier blockbuster super‑hero parts, this character's call to service feels benign on the surface but ultimately has an "infinitely large" impact on Marc's life.

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Pratt also talks about the internal battle his character faces. Jake is a capable war fighter, yet the real war he fights is inside his own mind as he copes with trauma and newly‑found physical limitations after his injury. This personal struggle is portrayed as a significant battle that drives the narrative.

In a separate interview, Pratt addressed the recent shake‑up at DC Studios, where former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham has taken over after James Gunn and Peter Safran's dismissal. Pratt said he had spoken with Gunn recently and noted that Gunn is a writer and director who prefers making his own movies rather than executive duties.

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He added that he and Gunn discussed potential projects for the DC Universe franchise, but nothing concrete materialised before the leadership change. Pratt remains enthusiastic about collaborating with Gunn in the future, stating that any stories they create together would stem from their relationship and the characters they develop.

The season's release on Prime Video follows Warner Bros. Discovery's decision to appoint Latcham, signaling a new strategic direction for the studio's cinematic landscape. Meanwhile, fans of Pratt's portrayal can expect a deeper exploration of mentorship, recovery, and the quiet heroism that shapes the series' core themes.

Although the show focuses on the personal journey of a wounded SEAL, it also reflects broader themes of resilience and the importance of guidance during transitional life stages. The new season's narrative builds upon Pratt's earlier work with Gunn and demonstrates how real‑world experiences can inform compelling television storytelling.''