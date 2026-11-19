The concept of doing burpees for a full 20 minutes...

I get to spend my days writing all about the pop culture stories that your group chats are talking about.in 2017, they've remained united as amicable co-parents to their son, who, as you may know, has navigated some health complications.

For context, Jack was born nine weeks prematurely and suffered a cerebral hemorrhage at birth, meaning he spent the first month of his life in the NICU undergoingthat the period after Jack’s birth was “emotionally exhausting,” recalling, “Chris and I did what we could, which was hold hands and hope and face it together. ” And while things haven't always been straightforward for Jack, it sounds like he's currently happy, healthy, and engaging in some intense workouts with his dad.

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, in which he plays an injured Navy SEAL who mentors his nephew using the principles of his military training. In a new SiriusXM Front Row interview, Chris talked about how he and Jack have their own fun training regimen going on.

"I've got a son who, when we shot this, was 12," Chris said. "He's now just turned 14, and we did, like, a whole workout kind of progression. ""I have him half the time," he said, presumably referring to his and Anna's co-parenting split.

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"And so when he's with me, we check in, and when he's not with me, I'm texting him, and we've got goals that we've set around numbers of push-ups and trying to do a certain weight on the bench press and, you know, running time and how many burpees you can do in 20 minutes and all these different physical things. "I, personally, can't think of anything worse than trying to see how many burpees I can do in 20 minutes, so Jack's definitely braver than me — though it sounds like these two love the challenge.

"Every time I see him hit one of those , man, it feels really good," Chris said. "I know it feels great for him. It also feels good for me. So, that type of stuff is really fun to do. "