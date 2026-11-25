Chris Pratt reveals The Terminal List season 3 adapts Savage Son with an exciting narrative shift, distinct from the Dark Wolf spinoff, while Amazon develops new franchise entries.

Chris Pratt has provided the first official details regarding the future of the Prime Video action drama The Terminal List, confirming that the upcoming season will directly adapt the third book in Jack Carr's novel series. The actor, who portrays the central character, Navy SEAL James Reece, clarified that the project is a continuation of the main storyline rather than a standalone spinoff. This clarification addresses recent speculation about whether the next installment would follow the structure of the prequel series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

Savage Son Adaptation And Narrative Continuity

The Terminal List season three will be based on Savage Son, which is the third book in the literary series by Jack Carr. Pratt explained to ScreenRant that the production team is moving through the source material in chronological order. This approach ensures that the television adaptation remains faithful to the original novels, maintaining the continuity established in season one, which adapted The Terminal List, and season two, which adapted True Believer.

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Season two concluded with Reece as a wanted man, drawn into a global counterterrorism operation to clear his name. The new season is expected to continue this arc, with Reece facing new threats, including becoming a target of the Russian mafia, as depicted in the book. Pratt emphasized that the team intends to honor the source material while delivering a high-quality production that respects the existing fanbase and the integrity of the story.

Pratt Teases Creative Shift And Expanded Universe

While confirming the book adaptation, Pratt hinted at an "exciting shift" in the storytelling approach for the next season. He did not elaborate on the specific nature of this change, stating only that it is designed to elevate the series. This deviation from the direct book adaptation may involve narrative tweaks or character developments that distinguish the television version from the written word.

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One potential area of change involves the character Raife Hastings, played by Tom Hopper, who plays a prominent role in Savage Son. Critics and fans speculate that the production might elevate Raife to a more central position in the upcoming episodes. This shift could set the stage for future franchise expansions, including a potential spinoff focused on Hastings, similar to how Dark Wolf served as a prequel for the character Ben Edwards.

Amazon Develops Cry Havoc And Franchise Expansion

Amazon is aggressively expanding the Jack Carr universe beyond the main series. The streaming giant is currently developing a prequel series titled Cry Havoc. This new project is led by showrunner David DiGilio and features writer and executive producer Max Adams. The series will follow James Reece's father, Tom Reece, during his operations in the Vietnam War in the 1960s.

Chris Pratt and Jack Carr are attached as executive producers on Cry Havoc, signaling their commitment to the broader franchise. This expansion indicates that Prime Video views the Terminal List brand as a significant asset. The development of multiple series suggests a long-term strategy to build a comprehensive cinematic universe rooted in Carr's popular book series.

Viewership Success And Critical Reception Trends

The Terminal List has been a strong viewership performer for Amazon, despite mixed critical reception initially. Season one received mostly negative reviews from critics, earning a 42 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, season two showed significant improvement, with the sophomore outing securing a 75 percent critics' score. The spinoff series Dark Wolf also performed well critically, earning a 75 percent score as well.

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Season three has the opportunity to build on this positive momentum. By combining globe-trotting espionage with hard-hitting action, the series aims to solidify its reputation as a top-tier thriller. The improvement in critical scores suggests that the production team has successfully addressed earlier criticisms. This trend bodes well for the upcoming season, which is expected to maintain high standards of storytelling and production quality.

Production Timeline And Future Release Windows

There is currently no confirmed release date for The Terminal List season three. Given standard production schedules for high-end action dramas, the next installment is likely at least two years away. This timeline allows for extensive filming, post-production, and the implementation of the announced creative shifts. The availability of seven novels in the series provides ample material for future seasons.

As Prime Video continues to develop the franchise, fans can expect a robust lineup of content. The combination of the main series, the prequel Cry Havoc, and potential spinoffs creates a rich narrative landscape. Chris Pratt's comments confirm that the core story of James Reece remains a priority for the network. The upcoming season will likely serve as a pivotal moment in the franchise's evolution.