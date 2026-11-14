Chris Pratt Backs James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4

Chris Pratt expresses strong support for James Gunn returning to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4, following Gunn's departure from DC Studios leadership.

Chris Pratt has publicly endorsed James Gunn for a fourth installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The actor shared his enthusiasm for the director in a recent interview with Moviezine. This development occurs as fans await the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Pratt Supports Gunn for Vol 4

Chris Pratt stated that having James Gunn direct the next film would be awesome. He emphasized his love for working with the filmmaker. Pratt has known James Gunn since he directed all three previous movies. This continuity is rare in the blockbuster genre. He hopes Gunn will return to helm the next project.

Also read James Gunn and Peter Safran Ousted from DC Studios by Skydance

Recent Changes at DC Studios

This sentiment follows news of James Gunn stepping down as co-CEO of DC Studios. Pratt admitted he has not spoken with Gunn since that announcement. He noted that such news often becomes a major headline. The actor wants to keep his comments focused on his professional admiration. He avoided speculating on future studio politics. His primary focus remains on his on-screen collaborations.

The Star-Lord Actor Perspective

Chris Pratt is best known for playing Star-Lord in the franchise. He described James Gunn as the man for the job. Pratt feels that Gunn is uniquely suited for the role. The actor has a deep respect for his creative partner. He believes Gunn brings a specific vision to the team. This trust stems from their successful history together. Pratt is eager to see what comes next.

Advertisement

MCU Timeline and Future Events

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is approaching a significant milestone in December. Earth's Mightiest Heroes will reunite in the film Doomsday. They will face Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. Meanwhile, the Guardians of the Galaxy have been absent for a while. Fans are wondering about the future of the team. Pratt's comments address these lingering questions directly.

Gunn's Directing Legacy and Impact

James Gunn has directed three consecutive films in this series. Pratt highlighted how rare such consistency is. He suggested that Gunn could bring the franchise back. The actor expressed a clear desire for this outcome. His support carries weight with audiences. Fans have followed the team since the first movie. Pratt believes Gunn is the key to their continued success.