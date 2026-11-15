Chris Pratt and Sylvester Stallone Lead 2026 Highest-Paid TV Actors With $2 Million Per Episode

A new Variety report reveals that Chris Pratt and Sylvester Stallone are among the highest-paid television actors, earning approximately two million dollars per episode for their leading roles in streaming series Tulsa King and The Terminal List. The data highlights a broader trend where movie stars command massive salaries in television, with only one traditional network show appearing on the list of twenty earners making over one million per episode. Alongside Stallone and Pratt, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon tie for the top spot, illustrating the shift of high-value talent toward streaming platforms and the continued premium placed on cinematic fame in the television industry.

Chris Pratt and Sylvester Stallone have secured the top positions in the 2026 rankings for highest-paid television actors, commanding an astonishing two million dollars per episode. This latest salary report from Variety confirms that the actors behind Paramount+ Tulsa King and Prime Video The Terminal List are earning the same premium rates as their peers at the pinnacle of the streaming industry. The data, which reflects the current financial landscape for top-tier talent, places these two action stars at the very front of the pay scale for broadcast and streaming television.

This massive compensation package places Pratt and Stallone in a direct tie with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the co-stars of Apple TV+ The Morning Show. All four performers are reportedly earning approximately two million dollars for each hour of screen time, highlighting a fierce competition for audience retention among major streaming platforms. The financial disparity between traditional cinema and modern television has effectively disappeared for A-list celebrities, with streaming deals now rivaling or significantly exceeding traditional movie salaries.

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The comprehensive breakdown provided by the new report identifies twenty major stars who are earning more than one million dollars per episode. This exclusive group is composed of fourteen men and six women, showcasing a diverse yet highly elite cluster of talent dominating the highest brackets of industry compensation. The inclusion of all three leads from the hit mystery series Only Murders in the Building further illustrates the breadth of genres commanding these astronomical rates, as the show prepares to return for its sixth season on December eight.

The financial power of subscription-based platforms remains the primary driver for these inflated salaries, with streaming services willing to invest heavily in premium content to secure global subscribers. With the notable exception of HBO Euphoria, which concluded its run in May after three seasons, every single show featured on this high-earner list is a streaming exclusive. This trend underscores the immense leverage these digital giants hold in negotiating contracts and prioritizing established star power to drive viewer engagement.

While the boundary between big-screen and small-screen media has blurred in terms of artistic respectability, studios continue to prioritize established movie stars when determining television salary structures. The majority of the individuals on this list are primarily known for their contributions to cinema, indicating that past box office success remains a critical factor in negotiating top dollar for television roles. This concentration of talent includes numerous Academy Award winners and nominees who have successfully transitioned to the small screen.

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Heavyweights such as Reese Witherspoon, Kenneth Branagh, Robert De Niro, and Nicolas Cage head the list of Oscar winners, while nominees like Sylvester Stallone, Harrison Ford, Jake Gyllenhaal, Andrew Garfield, and Jude Law demonstrate the value of critical acclaim. This gathering of award-winning talent suggests that prestige and past critical success are significant factors in securing the highest compensation packages in the evolving television economy. The data clearly shows that legacy accolades continue to command premium prices in the modern streaming era.

Among the actors on the list who originally broke through on television, many found their initial fame on legacy hits such as How I Met Your Mother and Friends. However, only three of the highest-paid current television stars are primarily known for contemporary television projects rather than film or older hits. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, stars of Yellowstone and its spinoff, and Alan Ritchson, who rose to prominence on the same series for which he is now highly compensated, represent this unique group of television-born talent.

It is crucial to note that this data represents only the very top tier of the pay scale and focuses exclusively on A-list celebrities. Consequently, it does not reflect the earnings of stars from other massively popular modern shows such as Stranger Things, The Pitt, Tracker, or High Potential. Nor does it include other Taylor Sheridan productions like Landman and Lioness, suggesting that the financial gap between the absolute elite and other successful series performers remains significant.

The report provides a clear snapshot of how traditional Hollywood royalty is leveraging their fame to command unprecedented wages in the evolving television economy. As streaming services continue to compete for global audiences, the demand for proven, bankable stars like Pratt, Stallone, and their peers ensures that salaries at the very top will remain incredibly high. This trend is likely to persist as platforms invest in high-profile projects to differentiate their content libraries in an increasingly crowded market.

The financial implications of this salary inflation extend beyond individual actors, impacting the broader economics of television production. With such a large portion of a budget dedicated to talent fees, producers must carefully balance star power with production quality and marketing costs. This delicate balance is essential for ensuring that expensive streaming ventures remain profitable while satisfying audience expectations for high-quality storytelling and cinematic production values.

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As the industry moves forward, the dominance of streaming services in determining salary structures is expected to continue shaping the careers of top actors. The willingness of platforms to pay two million dollars per episode for select talent signals a strong belief in the value of star-driven content for subscriber acquisition and retention. This strategy reinforces the idea that in the current media landscape, proven names remain the most reliable currency for driving engagement and revenue growth.

The convergence of film and television talent pools has created a unique ecosystem where actors can choose between cinematic blockbusters and premium television series based on creative freedom, schedule, and compensation. For many A-list performers, the financial rewards of television have become so compelling that they are increasingly willing to commit to long-term television contracts rather than one-off film roles. This shift has fundamentally altered the career trajectories of many Hollywood veterans who once viewed television as a lesser medium.

The focus on A-listers in this report highlights the intense competition among streaming services to secure the biggest names in entertainment. Platforms are willing to pay a premium to ensure that their flagship series attract immediate attention and critical acclaim, often at the expense of nurturing new or lesser-known talent. This approach prioritizes immediate impact and global recognition, reinforcing the status of established stars as essential assets in the war for streaming supremacy.

The detailed salary data serves as a benchmark for future negotiations within the industry, setting a new standard for what top-tier actors can expect from major production deals. As contracts come up for renewal and new projects are greenlit, the expectation of millions of dollars per episode will likely influence bargaining positions across the board. This could lead to further inflation in talent costs, putting additional pressure on production studios to deliver exceptional returns on their investments.

Ultimately, the 2026 salary report underscores the enduring power of major stars in driving the financial success of television series. Whether through established franchises like Rocky and Rambo for Stallone or recent hits like The Terminal List for Pratt, these actors bring a built-in audience that platforms desperately need. Their ability to attract viewers and generate buzz makes them invaluable partners in the ongoing evolution of the television industry.

The continued dominance of streaming services in this high-earner list reflects the fundamental shift in how audiences consume content and how studios monetize it. Traditional broadcast networks no longer hold the same sway over top talent as they once did, with streaming platforms offering greater creative freedom and potentially higher financial rewards. This shift has empowered actors to negotiate more favorable terms, further accelerating the trend toward premium, star-driven television productions.