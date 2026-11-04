Chris Pappas Defeats John Sununu in New Hampshire Senate Race

New Hampshire Democrat Chris Pappas has defeated Republican John Sununu to fill the US Senate seat retiriNg by Maggie Hassan. This victory marks a significant shift in the state political landscape.

Chris Pappas, the four-term Democratic member of the US House of Representatives, has defeated Republican challenger John E. Sununu in the New Hampshire US Senate race. Pappas secured a decisive victory with a lead exceeding twenty points at the time election officials called the contest for him. Sununu, who previously held the seat vacated by retiring Senator Maggie Hassan, conceded the race immediately during a watch party in Manchester.

Senate Seat Vacated By Maggie Hassan

The outcome of this election represents a significant setback for the Republican Party, which had targeted New Hampshire as a critical battleground state. Republican leadership viewed the state as one of the few areas where they held a realistic chance of flipping a seat that had traditionally leaned Democratic. Sununu, the son and brother of former state governors, brought substantial political experience to the race. He served for more than a decade in the US House of Representatives before losing his bid for the Senate seat in 2008, an election cycle defined by a national wave favoring Democrats.

Also read Chris Pappas halts Sununu comeback in New Hampshire, makes Senate history

Pappas Campaign Focuses On Trump Critique

During the general election campaign, the national political environment appeared to benefit the Democratic candidate. Chris Pappas built his campaign strategy around arguing that John Sununu would not provide a strong enough check on President Donald Trump. Pappas cited current issues such as international tariffs and the ongoing war in Iran to support his position. He contended that a Republican victory would compromise effective oversight of the executive branch, while he positioned himself as a necessary balance to current federal policies.

John Sununu countered these arguments by attacking Pappas as a career politician. Sununu asserted that his opponent had little tangible achievement to show for his eight years representing the 1st Congressional District. The Republican candidate suggested that Pappas was out of touch with the practical needs of New Hampshire constituents. This narrative was central to the Republican effort to unseat a Democratic incumbent in a state with a history of moderate voting patterns.

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Primary Challenges Highlight Party Dynamics

Both candidates navigated significant challenges during their respective party primaries before facing each other in the general election. Pappas faced a surprisingly strong primary challenge from progressive candidate Karishma Manzur. Despite this internal competition, Pappas won his nomination by a margin exceeding thirty points. Sununu similarly had to defeat a formidable opponent from the right, overcoming former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown in the September GOP nomination contest.

Chris Pappas entered the race with established support from the Democratic establishment. He began his political career as a volunteer for Maggie Hassan during her first gubernatorial campaign. Hassan returned the favor by endorsing Pappas last year as he sought the Senate seat. Pappas has carefully cultivated an image as a pragmatic Democrat throughout his time in Congress, which helped him consolidate support across the ideological spectrum within his party.

Historic Election Results For New Hampshire

With his election on Tuesday, Chris Pappas will make history as the first openly gay man to represent New Hampshire in the US Senate. His victory ensures that the Democratic Party retains control of the seat, maintaining the state's balance in the upper chamber. The election concludes a cycle that saw intense national attention drawn to New Hampshire by both parties.

Looking ahead, the political legacy of the retiring Senator continues within the Pappas family sphere. Downballot, Stefany Hassan, the eldest daughter of former Senator Maggie Hassan, is currently competing for Pappas's former House seat. This transition highlights the deep political ties and family legacies that continue to shape New Hampshire politics. The state voters have now selected a new Senator who promises to carry forward the moderate traditions associated with the seat while introducing a new perspective to the chamber.