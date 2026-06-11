Senator Chris Murphy Discharged From Johns Hopkins After Small Hemorrhagic Stroke

Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has been released from Johns Hopkins Hospital after suffering a small hemorrhagic stroke and will spend several weeks at a rehabilitation center.

Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has been discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after suffering a small hemorrhagic stroke, his office announced Friday. The 53-year-old will miss the next several weeks of Senate votes while he recovers at a rehabilitation facility.

Murphy said he felt numbness in his left arm on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 1, while attending his son's hockey game. He called 911 out of caution and was first taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Johns Hopkins, where he remained until Friday. Doctors diagnosed a small bleed in the thalamus region of his brain. Thank you for the outpouring of support my family and I have received over the last few days, Murphy said Friday.

Also read Sen. Chris Murphy released from hospital, will miss weeks of votes after stroke

I want to be direct with you, so here is my diagnosis. I was diagnosed with a small bleed in the thalamus region of my brain. I felt something was not right with my body and called 911 out of an abundance of caution, and I am glad I did. The doctors are very encouraged by the progress I have made so far, Murphy said.

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Murphy Returns To Senate Duties Remotely

In order to take my recovery seriously and get back to work on the quickest timeline possible, I will be spending several weeks at a rehabilitation center after being discharged from the hospital today. Dr. Jose Suarez, chief of Neurosciences Critical Care at Johns Hopkins Hospital, said in a statement that Murphy has shown tremendous progress despite the small hemorrhagic stroke. At the current rate of improvement, we expect that he will make a full recovery following rehabilitation, Suarez said.

Murphy extended his deepest thanks to the excellent doctors and staff at Johns Hopkins who treated him and cared for his family. This has been a scary experience for me and my family, and I appreciate the continued respect for our privacy, he said.

As I am working towards a full recovery, I am staying engaged with my team and colleagues remotely, and my staff continues to carry out our legislative priorities, serve constituents, and ensure the work of my office continues uninterrupted, Murphy added. Before the incident, Murphy had been expected to campaign in New Hampshire alongside Democratic Representative Chris Pappas.

Murphy Was Campaigning Before Stroke

In the weeks leading up to the stroke, he had traveled across the country supporting Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections and had recently returned from a trip to the Middle East, where he met with regional leaders. Murphy, a suspected 2028 presidential contender, shares two teenage sons with his ex-wife Cathy Holahan, an attorney. The couple divorced last July, nearly two years after going public with their split in the wake of the 2024 election.

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Murphy is among several sitting senators who have experienced strokes in recent years. Senators Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland both suffered strokes in 2022 and subsequently returned to their congressional duties. Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman also experienced a stroke while campaigning for his Senate seat in 2022. He has since spoken publicly about its effects, including difficulties with speech and auditory processing.

Other Senators Have Suffered Strokes

This is breaking news, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.