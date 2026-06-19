Chris Moyles Launches Goop-Inspired Candle Range Amid Controversy

Radio X DJ Chris Moyles has launched a range of candles inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand, but the move has sparked controversy amid allegations about his treatment of junior colleagues.

Radio X DJ Chris Moyles has followed in the footsteps of actress Gwyneth Paltrow by launching his own range of candles. The Goop -inspired range features a £29.95 candle scented with saffron, jasmine and cedarwood, as well as a range of hoodies, T-shirts and mugs.

However, the news comes as disturbing allegations about Moyles' treatment of junior colleagues have emerged. The Daily Mail revealed that Moyles was despised by many of his junior colleagues, who said he seemed to 'get a kick out of making people uncomfortable'. Moyles has been a controversial figure over the years, having made headlines for his treatment of former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts and his on-air attacks on her.

He has also been accused of making vulgar references to women, including his own agent. Moyles' latest move comes after he was sacked from the BBC's Breakfast show in 2012, where he was replaced by Nick Grimshaw. He has since started working as Breakfast show host for Radio X, bringing over his former Radio 1 producer and newsreader. The new candle range is available to purchase online, with a gift set option also available for £55.

Moyles has been a prominent figure in the radio industry for many years, but his latest move has sparked controversy. The allegations about his treatment of junior colleagues have raised questions about his behavior and whether he is fit to work in the industry. Moyles has not commented on the allegations, but his new candle range has sparked a mixed reaction from fans and critics alike.

The Goop-inspired range is a departure from Moyles' usual on-air persona, but it has sparked debate about whether he is trying to cash in on Paltrow's success or genuinely trying to create a unique product. Whatever the motivation, Moyles' latest move has sparked controversy and raised questions about his behavior and the radio industry as a whole





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Chris Moyles Gwyneth Paltrow Goop Radio X Candle Range Controversy

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