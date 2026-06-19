Chris Moyles follows in Gwyneth Paltrow's footsteps with Goop-inspired candle range

Chris Moyles has released a range of candles inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand, which is available in his online shop alongside other merchandise. The latest addition to his online shop is a candle scented with saffron, jasmine, and cedarwood, and Chris has been at the centre of several high-profile controversies over the years.

Chris Moyles has followed in Gwyneth Paltrow 's footsteps with his own Goop -inspired range of candles, which are available in his online shop alongside a range of T-shirts, hoodies, and other merchandise.

The latest addition to his online shop is a candle scented with saffron, jasmine, and cedarwood, which retails for £29.95 and is also available as a diffuser or a gift set with a diffuser for £55. Chris Moyles has been a controversial figure over the years, with allegations of bullying and making people uncomfortable, and has been at the centre of several high-profile controversies, including his treatment of junior colleagues and his on-air attacks on Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts.

In 2002, Chris offered to take the virginity of then-underage star Charlotte Church when she turned 16, and five years later he was asked to explain his behaviour on her Channel 4 programme, The Charlotte Church Show. Chris has also been known to make vulgar references to women, including his own agent, and has been accused of being difficult to work with.

He was sacked from the BBC's Breakfast show in 2012, but later started working as Breakfast show host for Radio X, bringing over his former Radio 1 producer and newsreader





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