Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple Martin, 22, and son Moses Martin, 20, enjoyed a rare siblings outing together at Burberry's holiday party Nov. 16.

, 20, stepped out together for a rare siblings outing to Burberry's holiday party at The Mark Hotel in New York City. For the Nov. 16 occasion, Apple looked practically like her mom's twin in a black duster jacket with a white crop top and gray trousers.

Meanwhile, Moses was a spitting image of his dad, donning a gray coat paired with a black polo tee and matching jeans. But while Apple and Moses are striking out on their own, many people are often "surprised at how lovely and unassuming and down-to-earth they are," according to Gwyneth.

Also read Moses Martin and Apple Martin Attend Burberry Party in New York

“There’s this deep inherent pain in letting go because we’ve paired it with protecting them, and we can’t always protect them,” she continued. “We have to deeply let go and let them have their own experience and be the kind of person that they want to boomerang back to.

”That's why Gwyneth—who broke up with Chris in 2014 after 10 years of marriage—was thrilled that both her children opted to "College is a great equalizer," she explained, calling Apple "so smart" and revealing that Moses "is incredible at math.

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" Still, Gwyneth noted that her children—especially Apple—had "trepidation" about being in the spotlight. As Apple explained in an April 2025 profile with"Also, I was like, 'I don’t think we need another celebrity child in the world,'" she continued.

"I just try to do what feels right and block out anything regarding me in the news to the best of my ability. And I’m getting a lot better at being like, 'F--k it.

'”Adventure of a Lifetime Gwyneth rang in Chris' 40th bithday in 2017 with this photo of their family of four, calling the singer the "best daddy in the world. ""Life has incredible highs and lows," she wrote on Instagram. "Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art. "To celebrate Chris' birthday in 2018, Gwyneth shared this adorable family photo alongside the caption: "Thank you for giving me these two.

"Gwyneth had double the reasons to celebrate on Mother's Day 2023, when her daughter's birthday also coincided with the holiday. "Happy Birthday my angel," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for sharing your birthday this year with Mother’s Day, a fitting conjugation, a double celebration of you and what you have given to me- the GIFT of being your mom. I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation.

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""Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly," the actress caption this photo of the trio. "Elation, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak alike. Thank you for your reminders, connections and deepenings.

""Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," Gwyneth wrote on Instagram April 2023. "You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine!

""Here is to reunions, togetherness, family, and love love love," Gwyneth wrote in November 2016. "Happy thanksgiving eve, everyone. "For National Daughter Day in September 2021, Gwyneth captioned this selfie with Apple: "Oh man do I love you. "Gwyneth snapped a car selfie with Moses for National Son Day in September 2021, writing in the caprion, "Total heart melter.

""Thank you to my two beauties for the best morning, and for my entire life," Gwyneth wrote on Mother's Day 2019. "I love you both so much. "