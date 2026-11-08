Chris Mara tells The Post what’s changed with J.J. McCarthy — two years after Giants passed on QB in draft

Instead of taking J.J. McCarthy, the Giants picked receiver Malik Nabers sixth overall before taking QB Jaxson Dart late in the first round.

this week and explained what’s changed about McCarthy since he entered the draft in 2024.

“We had him rated very high from a skill set. … We weren’t quite sure about the maturity level, but we loved his skill set,” Mara said.

Also read Jeff McLane’s keys to Eagles vs. Giants in Week 9 and a game prediction

“He showed the ability to win, the ability to lead. Seeing him three years later, this is a completely different-looking person for me. ” New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy looks for an open receiver during a game against the New Orleans Saints in East Rutherford, N.J.

, Oct. 18, 2026. McCarthy was selected 10th overall by the Vikings and missed what would have been hisdue to injury. When he did return in 2025, he had a roller-coaster season, finishing with a 6-4 record but completing just 57.3 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

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He fell to third-stringer duty behind newcomer Kyler Murray and veteran Carson Wentz this year, and after Dart’s injury, theIn just three games, McCarthy looks more like the quarterback who helped lead Michigan to a national title during the 2023-24 campaign. He’s upped his completion percentage to 63.3 and has a 95.2 passer rating, over 22 points higher than last year’s mark. New York Giants quarterback J.J.

McCarthy walks after a game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. New York Giants senior personnel consultant Chris Mara speaks after a press conference in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

“On the field and off the field,” Mara said about how McCarthy has matured. “He’s a terrific guy, he’s matured, he’s married now, has a kid. I’m in awe when I watch him in practice. He’s got a much better arm than I thought he ever had.

He moves around great. Listen, the arrow’s up on him, too. ”His next big task is taking on the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia,New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy looks for an open receiver during a game against the New Orleans Saints in East Rutherford, N.J.

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, Oct. 18, 2026. New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy walks after a game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. New York Giants senior personnel consultant Chris Mara speaks after a press conference in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.