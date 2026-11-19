Plus, notes on Doug Christie’s future in Sacramento. And will the NBA address its injury problem?

Dejounte Murray averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists in 31.3 minutes per game this season before requesting a trade from New Orleans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect.

I’m in Los Angeles, where Luka Dončić continues to stuff the stat sheet. The latest: A 43-point, nine-assist, two-turnover masterpiece against Phoenix on Sunday.the combination of his offseason conditioning and the Lakers’ roster moves would put him and the team in a great position to be successful. So far, he’s been right. In this issue, some news and notes on a few burgeoning stories in the NBA.

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I collected some intel on thethis one to ESPNfrom the Pelicans acknowledging Murray’s ask, and then they sent him home. If you picked up this story around breakfast on Friday, it was over by lunch. Now comes the hard part. In talking to several rival team officials, the sense is the market for Murray will be lukewarm at best.

Murray’s reportedly interested in a trade to Phoenix—the Suns have a need for a starting point guard and a player they can swap—but it’s unclear how interested Phoenix is. Murray is two years removed from an Achilles tear. He played 14 games last season and is not a three-point threat. He will collect $33 million this season and has a player option for $31 million for the next one.

Two team officials I talked to said they would ask for a first-round pick to absorb Murray’s contract.what New Orleans’s Joe Dumars-led front office is looking to do. The sense I get is the Pelicans are happy to move off Murray—Jeremiah Fears, a promising second-year playmaker, is the point guard of the future—but they want value back in return.

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Dumars didn’t acquire Murray himself, but after the Pelicans paid a steep price my early read is they don’t just want to offload him.? Maybe, but the Warriors are believed to be seeking frontcourt help in a Porziņģis deal. Orlando doesn’t see Murray as an upgrade over Jalen Suggs. Miami?

Not with the run Davion Mitchell is on. There are few obvious landing spots. This could drag out a while. Christie owns a 50–96 record since taking over the Kings in December 2024.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectdefensive efficiency. Same with net rating. They generate terrible shots and have no rim protection to speak of. They are 0–8 at home.. is tied for the league lead in minutes per game and has a usage rate higher than Jalen Brunson and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Injuries have been an issue, but not enough to justify such a disastrous start. Will ownership fire Christie? They don’t want to. The decision to bring Christie back after a 22-win season was likely less an endorsement of Christie than an acknowledgement of the Kings situation.

No coach was going to be able to lead this roster anywhere. Sacramento probably figured there was no reason to splurge on a high-profile coach going into what was always going to be a lost season. Better to let Christie serve as a human shield while the front office sorted through its roster issues.signs of life for Christie to hang on. The Kings have a winnable-ish home game against Phoenix on Wednesday.

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After that it’s the Lakers, Celtics and Spurs. That could get pretty ugly for Sacramento.to its most prominent players. Last season, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard led a list of All-NBA talent that missed a chunk of time at the beginning of the season. This year the list is longer, with Leonard but may be coming out of the other side. The Magic are fourth in defensive rating during this stretch and sixth in net rating. After a 2–7 start, they are just one game in the loss column back of Miami for the No. 4 seed in the East. Good week to be a Florida team, eh?

Miami picked up its fifth win in a row, blasting Houston by 18 on Monday. The Heat defense held the Rockets to 15 points in the first quarter. For the game, Houston connected on 41% of its shots and just 28% of its threes, committing 14 turnovers along the way. So what gives?

For starters, Miami’s D has locked in. The Heat have a top-10 defense during this five-game streak, with Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Davion Mitchell leading the way. The offense has been even more efficient, ranking second in the league during this stretch. Miami is still playing fast, but Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has bumped up the number of pick-and-rolls and dribble handoffs, which has unlocked some better shots.

Next week will be a revealing one for Miami. They get Oklahoma City at home before hitting the road for stops in Philadelphia, New York and Cleveland. Some good, early-season barometers for the surging Heat. Chris Mannix is a senior writer at Sports Illustrated covering the NBA and boxing beats.

He joined the SI staff in 2003 following his graduation from Boston College. Mannix is the host of SI’s “Open Floor” podcast and serves as a ringside analyst and reporter for DAZN Boxing. He is also a frequent contributor to NBC Sports Boston as an NBA analyst.

A nominee for National Sportswriter of the Year in 2022, Mannix has won writing awards from the Boxing Writers Association of America and the Pro Basketball Writers Association, and is a longtime member of both organizations.