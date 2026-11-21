The newest “Grand Theft Auto” is something video game fanatics have been salivating over for 13 years.

The newest “Grand Theft Auto” installment is something video game fanatics have been salivating over for 13 years. But Chris Russo is imploring the scores of people enjoying the open-world crime of “ GTA 6” to do something else with their lives.

And that something doesn’t even mean they have to touch grass — they should just become learned people. The greatest sports talk radio host in the history of the medium would like you to read a book instead of playing Grand Theft Auto. Chris Russo speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, July 17, 2026.

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The “Mad Dog” opined about the video game craze and tied it into some folks believing the NFL gave some contending teams — the Rams, Seahawks, Packers and Patriots, among them — byes this week. While Russo is a skeptic of that theory, he was incredulous that so many people are going to sit in front of a screen to play “GTA. ”“As far as the NFL is concerned, I know there’s a lot of theorists out there.

They put out that video game, which, you know, which I guess, what, 9 billion people are going to play? Read a book,” Russo said.

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“I mean, jeez. I mean, 9 people are going to play that ‘Grand Theft Auto,’ including my son. I mean, I’m going to play that all weekend, just sit there and brainless and play that dopey video game all weekend.

I mean, and that’s why the NFL put on a lousy schedule because they knew there was a video game coming out, so they figured they’d give you six teams off and give you a bad — I don’t think that’s the reason.

“But I know there’s a lot of folks out there who think that could have something to do with it. The NFL is smart with that. And I guess this video was going to be released on this date, announced a long time ago. I don’t know that, I don’t know enough about that.

”Grand Theft Auto VI video game packaging for PlayStation 5 sits on display at a video games store on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in Milan, Italy. Russo then put out a hypothetical scenario in which a football fan might be playing the game instead of watching a potentially lopsided Chiefs-Cardinals contest.

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“You play your video game all day, sit in your pajamas, sit on your couch, don’t move all day, have a pepperoni pie followed by a meatball hero and go out there and play that dopey video game,” Russo said. The legendary sports radio host did admit to playing some arcade games like “Pac-Man,” but never video games or anything on his phone. He’s got better plans, instead.

“I’ll read about Michael Douglas instead of going out there and dealing with the video game,” Russo added. A Grand Theft Auto VI billboard stands in Gae Aulenti in Milan, Italy, Nov. 19, 2026, on the video game’s release day.

Russo might get outvoted, as Rockstar Games — which makes “GTA” — announced Friday that its day-one sales for the game totaled $3.79 billion, which makes it theChris Russo speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, July 17, 2026. Grand Theft Auto VI video game packaging for PlayStation 5 sits on display at a video games store on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in Milan, Italy.

A Grand Theft Auto VI billboard stands in Gae Aulenti in Milan, Italy, Nov. 19, 2026, on the video game's release day.