Chris Lynn Completes One-Month Cocaine Ban After T20 Blast Victory

Australian cricketer Chris Lynn has finished a one-month suspension for cocaine use, which was reduced after he completed treatment. The ban followed a positive test from July 18.

Australian cricketer Chris Lynn has officially completed a one-month suspension after failing a drug test, a disciplinary action that has only recently come to public attention. The 36-year-old former international athlete served his ban from July 31 through August 30, shortly after helping his county team secure a major domestic trophy. The revelation of the sanction emerged months after the conclusion of the punishment, coinciding with media reports linking the power hitter to a potential return in Australia's Big Bash League.

Testing Results and Positive Sample Details

Chris Lynn provided a urine sample during the T20 Blast Finals Day held at Edgbaston on July 18. Laboratory analysis conducted at a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited facility in France detected benzoylecgonine, a specific metabolite of cocaine, in the sample. Lynn subsequently admitted to ingesting the illicit substance over a period of several hours, specifically stating that he used it on July 15 and into the early hours of July 16. This admission places the drug use several days prior to the actual testing date, despite the sample being collected after he helped Northamptonshire win the tournament.

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Regulatory Decision and Reduced Suspension Length

The England and Wales Cricket Board regulator initially pursued two charges under its anti-doping rules against the batter. However, one of those charges was subsequently dropped because the concentration of the metabolite found in Lynn's sample fell below the minimum threshold required to sustain that specific accusation. The remaining breach carried a proposed three-month suspension, but this duration was significantly reduced to just one month. The regulator accepted Lynn's evidence that the cocaine use occurred entirely out of competition and was unrelated to his sporting performance, which was central to the penalty imposed. Additionally, Lynn acknowledged taking the drug and supplied evidence regarding the timing of the incident.

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Medical Treatment and Procedural Timeline

Chris Lynn's suspension was reduced from the initial proposed three months after he provided confirmation that he had completed a substance-abuse treatment program. The regulator notified him of his positive test and imposed a provisional suspension two days after he was ruled out of the Lanka Premier League with a leg injury on July 29. Lynn responded to the regulatory notice on August 20 by admitting the cocaine use. His suspension was deemed completed on August 30, with formal written notice of the charges following on September 23. Lynn accepted the sanction without further appeal, allowing the matter to close while he prepared for his next professional steps.

Career Impact and Future BBL Prospects

Lynn has not played professional cricket since his brief stint in Sri Lanka, where he made one appearance for the Galle Gallants before being ruled out with a leg injury. His playing future is now back in the spotlight after reports suggested he agreed to join the Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming Big Bash League season. The signing has not been officially announced, but the Australian batter is one of the most recognizable T20 power hitters in the world. He played four one-day internationals and 18 T20 internationals for Australia, with his most recent appearance for his country coming in 2018, marking a potential significant return to top-level international franchise cricket.