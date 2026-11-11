Chris Lawson Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

University of Washington wide receiver Chris Lawson has been added to the watch list for the 33rd Biletnikoff Award, which honors the top FBS receiver nationwide. Despite starting the season as a reserve, the sophomore has emerged as a key playmaker, leading the Huskies in receiving yards and forcing opponents to adjust their defensive strategies.

When the season began, wide receiver Chris Lawson wasn't even a starter for the University of Washington football team. It took one play and a teammate's season-ending injury for the sophomore pass-catcher from San Francisco to move up and he hasn't stopped getting promoted.

This week, the 6-foot, 180-pound Lawson was named to the watch list for the 33rd Biletnikoff Award, annually given to the top FBS receiver nationwide. He's one of five players to receive a late nod this month, increasing the wieldy list to 75 players. He was singled out a week before the Biletnikoff voters pare the candidates to 13 semifinalists next Monday.for being named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List!

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The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver at any position. While he initially wasn't one of the UW's top receivers, he might be the best one now. He leads the Huskies with 727 receiving yards while ranking second in catches with 49, with the latter number eight behind Dezmen Roebuck. Most of all, he has forced opponents to take him seriously and not just gang up on Roebuck, likewise a second-year player.

In his most recent outing, Lawson caught a team-high 5 passes for 89 yards in the UW's 28-25 loss to Penn State this past Saturday. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Wearing face paint over one cheek and half of his forehead, he looked like some sort of warrior ready to battle. Lawson has come a long way in a year's time, from a third- or fourth-unit Husky receiver to rate as one of the nation's best.

He came ready to play this past spring, battling Kennesaw State transfer Christian Moss for Denzel Boston's vacated X receiver spot, with the latter now having a standout rookie season for the Cleveland Browns and bidding for rookie of the year honors. A sixth-year player originally from Atlanta, Moss won a spirited battle with Lawson in fall camp to be named the starter for the season opener against Washington State.

In one practice, one guy caught a 70-yard touchdown pass and the other guy came back with a 65-yarder moments later. However, the hard-luck Moss tore a quadriceps muscle on the first offensive play against the Cougars in the Apple Cup and his season, if not his brief UW career, was over just like that, as he underwent surgery. Lawson took over and hasn't looked back.

He had 12 catches for 155 yards and a game-winning touchdown in a 17-10 win at Nebraska. He came up with 6 receptions for 103 yards in a 38-26 victory at Purdue. If he chooses, Lawson has three more seasons to see what kind of numbers he can put up for the UW and how many times he can draw Biletnikoff attention.

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Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.