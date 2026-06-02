Chris Hemsworth Shares First Look of Upcoming Crime Thriller Kockroach

Chris Hemsworth has completed production on his upcoming crime thriller Kockroach and has shared a series of black-and-white grainy stills on Instagram featuring himself and the other cast members. The film is an adaptation of William Lashner's 2007 novel of the same name, which he wrote under the name Tyler Knox.

Chris Hemsworth has shared the first look of his upcoming crime thriller Kockroach , offering an early glimpse as production gets underway. The actor confirmed that he has completed production on the film, which currently has no release date.

To celebrate, he shared a series of black-and-white grainy stills on Instagram featuring himself and the other cast members. Filming began two months ago in Australia, with Sydney reportedly doubling for New York City. The story follows a stranger who transforms into a larger-than-life crime boss, set against the backdrop of New York's criminal underworld. The film is an adaptation of William Lashner's 2007 novel of the same name, which he wrote under the name Tyler Knox.

The cast includes Zazie Beetz, Alec Baldwin, Rachel Sennott, and Brian Geraghty, with Channing Tatum and Oscar Isaac reportedly originally attached before dropping out due to scheduling conflicts. Chris Hemsworth last appeared in Bart Layton's crime thriller, Crime 101, starring opposite fellow MCU star Mark Ruffalo and Halle Berry. He will reprise his role as Thor in the upcoming Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, premiering on December 18, 2026.

The film will also feature Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and other returning MCU actors. Abdul Azim Naushad is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer, who focuses on a wide range of topics spanning celebrity news and social media trends. He crafts informative content on movie and TV show releases and occasionally dives into the world of video games. In his spare time, Abdul indulges in binge-watching movies or immerses himself in gaming adventures.

Anna Kendrick is set to be in the director's chair once again for Netflix's new movie. Following the massive success of her previous film, Anna is known for her work in the comedy genre. New Elvis Movie From Baz Luhrmann Sets Paramount+ Release Date Peacock expands its movie library with the addition of a star-studded action movie featuring Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and Jason Momoa.

HBO Max has added a popular Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray movie to its expanding library. During its theatrical run, the film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Chris Hemsworth is returning to the world of high-speed racing, and this time the track is anything but ordinary. The actor will star in the upcoming movie, which is currently in production.

Chris Hemsworth's upcoming crime drama just added a Yellowstone star to its already impressive cast. Directed by Matt Ross, it will feature a star-studded cast, including Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry. Chris Hemsworth has shared the first look of his upcoming crime thriller Kockroach, offering an early glimpse as production gets underway





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chris Hemsworth Kockroach Crime Thriller Upcoming Movie William Lashner

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chris Antonetti Gives Updates on Patrick Bailey Trade and Peyton Pallette DFAThe Cleveland Guardians currently sit first in the American League Central, posting a 34-36 record through the first 60 games of the campaign. Before the serie

Read more »

'We Need to See:' Uncertainty Over Chris Richards' Injury As World Cup LoomsUSA defender center back Chris Richards won’t play in Sunday’s World Cup preparation match against Senegal because of an ankle injury.

Read more »

Avengers: Doomsday Starring Ensemble of Marvel Comics and MCU FilmsA motion picture directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, focusing on Doctor Doom's presence in the Marvel Universe. Release focused on diverse MCU and Marvel Comics characters and their interplay. The film will feature Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, more.

Read more »

Chris Pratt's Biggest Military Story Since 'The Terminal List' Hits Apple TV on November 20In Apple TV's upcoming drama film Chris Pratt plays a Navy SEAL who uses his training to help his nephew. Get all the details.

Read more »