Chris Hemsworth's Wild State Media Teams Up with Tatts Finke Desert Race for Film and Unscripted Projects

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, through Wild State Media, has struck an exclusive deal with the Tatts Finke Desert Race to produce a feature film and unscripted series, coinciding with the event's 50th anniversary and aiming to bring the iconic Australian off‑road competition to a global audience.

Chris Hemsworth is heading back to the adrenaline‑filled world of high‑speed racing, this time not behind the wheel but behind the camera. Through his production outfit Wild State Media , co‑founded with producer Ben Grayson, the actor has secured an exclusive partnership with the iconic Tatts Finke Desert Race in Australia's Northern Territory .

The agreement, announced as the legendary two‑day off‑road competition approaches its 50th anniversary, encompasses a slate of audiovisual projects designed to shine a global spotlight on the grueling desert showdown. The centerpiece of the deal is a narrative feature film currently in early development, with Hemsworth attached as the lead.

Screenwriters Ricky Staub and Dan Walser have been commissioned to craft a screenplay that blends the rugged, unforgiving terrain of the Outback with the human drama of competitors pushing themselves to the limit. In parallel, Wild State is producing unscripted content that will explore the race from a different angle.

One of the key pieces will follow freestyle motocross legend Robbie Maddison as he attempts the Finke Desert Race for the first time, offering viewers a behind‑the‑scenes look at preparation, strategy, and the sheer physical endurance required to tackle the 460‑kilometre course. Speaking to the press, Hemsworth emphasized his personal connection to off‑road racing, noting that a love of desert competition runs deep in his family.

He expressed excitement about the partnership, saying that Wild State is "thrilled to partner with the Tatts Finke Desert Race on the eve of its 50th anniversary" and that he hopes the collaboration will bring "this epic competition to a global audience.

" The Finke Desert Race, widely regarded as the most thrilling and challenging off‑road event in Australia, attracts riders and drivers from around the world who brave extreme heat, rugged tracks, and remote landscapes. By aligning the race with a high‑profile Hollywood production, Wild State aims to elevate the event's profile, attract new fans, and potentially boost tourism in the Northern Territory. The timing of the partnership is significant.

This June marks half a century since the inaugural race, a milestone that underscores the event's enduring appeal and its evolution from a regional endurance test into a world‑class motorsport spectacle. Wild State's involvement is part of a broader strategy that sees the company expanding its portfolio beyond the Disney+ series Limitless and the Netflix Extraction franchise.

By leveraging Hemsworth's star power and the dramatic visual potential of the desert setting, the projects are expected to deliver both cinematic excitement and authentic documentary storytelling. Beyond the film and the unscripted series, the collaboration may open doors for additional ancillary content, such as short‑form digital series, behind‑the‑scenes featurettes, and interactive experiences that invite viewers to explore the race's history, technology, and cultural impact.

The partnership also reflects a growing trend of Hollywood talent investing in distinctive, location‑driven stories that can differentiate themselves in a crowded streaming market. With the Finke Desert Race's 50th anniversary serving as a natural narrative anchor, the upcoming productions have the potential to become landmark representations of Australian motorsport on the world stage





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Chris Hemsworth Wild State Media Tatts Finke Desert Race Off‑Road Racing Feature Film Unscripted Series Robbie Maddison Northern Territory Motorsport Documentary Hollywood Partnerships

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