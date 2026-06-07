Chris Hemsworth's Struggles to Break Into Major Franchises Beyond Marvel

An examination of Chris Hemsworth's attempts to join pre-existing film franchises outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, highlighting the commercial and critical failures of Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and especially Men in Black: International, which endured a notoriously difficult production.

Chris Hemsworth , celebrated for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has faced significant challenges when attempting to join established film franchises beyond Marvel .

While his role in Paul Feig's Ghostbusters: Answer the Call and George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga were notable, both films underperformed at the box office despite their quality. He also voiced Optimus Prime in the animated feature Transformers One, a release that passed largely unnoticed less than two years ago. Yet, his most publicized misstep remains Men in Black: International, a film plagued by production issues and critical disdain.

Released in 2018, the movie suffered from an arduous shoot that has been compared to other troubled productions like Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Reports indicate that conditions on set became so difficult that Hemsworth and co-star Tessa Thompson allegedly employed personal screenwriters to revise dialogue. Director F. Gary Gray reportedly considered leaving the project but was persuaded to stay by the studio.

The finished film was rejected by both fans and critics, earning a dismal 23% on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus there describes it as amiable yet forgettable, grinding the stars' chemistry through the gears of a franchise that had seemingly run out of reasons to continue





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chris Hemsworth Men In Black Marvel Franchise Films Box Office Critical Reception Production Troubles F. Gary Gray Tessa Thompson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marvel and Todd McFarlane Toys Release Marvel Rivals Statue Variant CoversMarvel Comics and Todd McFarlane Toys have collaborated on a series of five variant covers for July, featuring photographs of the upcoming Marvel Rivals statues. The covers, tied to titles like Doctor Strange, Mortal Thor, and Avengers: Armageddon, showcase the detailed collectibles inspired by the Marvel Rivals video game. The statues, including designs for Captain America, Magneto, and Jeff the Land Shark, will be available for pre-order soon. This crossover highlights the growing synergy between comics, games, and toy merchandise.

Read more »

Monaco Grand Prix: Antonelli Stuns with Pole Position as Russell Struggles and Hamilton Eyes Ferrari BreakthroughThe Monaco Grand Prix qualifying session saw a major upset as Kimi Antonelli took his first pole position, leaving championship favourite George Russell far behind. Lewis Hamilton secured third for Ferrari, keeping his hopes alive for a historic first win with the team, while Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre were among the stars watching from the sidelines.

Read more »

Reds Fall Below .500 For First Time Since Opening Day in 6-5 Loss at St. LouisThe Cincinnati Reds' struggles have continued into June.

Read more »

Gerard Butler's Box Office Struggles and Netflix AcquisitionGerard Butler's latest film Greenland 2: Migration underperformed at the box office, but he has received some good news with Netflix acquiring the rights to his crime thriller In the Hand of Dante.

Read more »