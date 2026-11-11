Chris Hemsworth Confirms Extraction 3 Has Wrapped Filming in Thailand

Chris Hemsworth confirmed Extraction 3 has wrapped filming in Thailand, bringing the Netflix sequel closer to release. Netflix has yet to announce a date.

Chris Hemsworth has confirmed that filming has wrapped on Extraction 3, the action thriller sequel that is set to return to Netflix. The announcement came from Hemsworth himself on his Instagram account in late October, when he celebrated the time he spent shooting the R-rated film in Thailand. For a franchise that has had few updates since Extraction 2 arrived in 2023, the milestone is a significant step forward.

The update matters because Netflix has not yet confirmed a release date for the threequel. Still, a finished shoot gives fans their clearest sign yet that the next chapter of Tyler Rake's story is moving toward the screen.

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Extraction 3 Production Timeline and Filming Details

Extraction 3 entered production in July, and the shoot was completed roughly three months later. That relatively short window shows how quickly the production moved from its start to its finish. Hemsworth's post focused on his experience filming the movie in Thailand, which was the location where the main shoot took place.

Netflix has not announced when the film will be available to stream. Because of that, viewers can only rely on the confirmed filming wrap and the lack of an official schedule. The gap between the first two Extraction films was three years, and the franchise is already on a longer break than that. If Extraction 3 does not release in 2026, the closest it can realistically arrive is 2027, which would create a four-year gap between sequels.

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Netflix Franchise Expansion and Spin-Off Projects

Extraction 3 is part of a wider plan for the franchise. Hemsworth is expected to return as Tyler Rake, the character at the center of the series. Netflix has also been building the property beyond the main films, with a South Korean spin-off movie called Tygo that is already complete.

Tygo stars Don Lee, who previously appeared in Marvel's Eternals, along with Lisa from The White Lotus and Lee Jin-wook from Squid Game. The film finished production earlier this year, before filming on Extraction 3 had begun. Netflix is also developing Mercenary: An Extraction Series, a television project led by Omar Sy from Lupin, with Natalie Dormer from Game of Thrones and Boyd Holbrook from The Sandman among the cast.

Why Extraction 3 Could Become Netflix's Biggest Event

Extraction 3 is positioned as a potential major event for Netflix because the franchise has already performed strongly on the platform. Both films have been part of Netflix's Top 10 movies of all time, according to the source, with the second film reaching that level when it was released in 2023. The original Extraction gathered 135.7 million views during its first 91 days on Netflix, while Extraction 2 recorded 134.9 million views.

Hemsworth's broader schedule could also help the sequel. He is set to return as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday, and the Marvel film's trailers have placed Thor at the front. Extraction 3 could benefit from being released between the December release of Avengers: Doomsday and the following year's Avengers: Secret Wars. Extraction 2 was also praised for improving on the original, especially in fight choreography and creative set pieces. Its 21-minute prison sequence, shot as a oner, stands out as an intricate and violent part of the film, and fans will be watching to see whether Extraction 3 can match that level of ambition.