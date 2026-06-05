Chris Hemsworth and His Family Tried to Board an International Flight. Staff Intervened

They were denied boarding.

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that a family trip was derailed before it even left the ground after he showed up at the airport with the wrong passport, and then attempted a last-ditch explanation that went about as well as you’d expect.

, the actor recalled arriving for an international flight only to discover he had brought his daughter’s passport instead of his son’s. Hemsworth, 42, and Pataky, 49, share three children: India Rose, 14, and 12-year-old twin boys, Sasha and Tristan. Rather than accepting defeat, Hemsworth tried to convince airport staff that the passport belonged to the child traveling with him.

Hemsworth defended himself by noting that his children “kind of look the same,” prompting Pataky to deliver the sort of reality check only a spouse can. Needless to say, the argument failed to sway airport officials, and the family was denied boarding. The Marvel actor and Pataky, who was born in Spain, have built a life far from Hollywood’s spotlight, raising their family in Byron Bay on Australia’s east coast.

, Hemsworth reflected on the dynamic between his twin sons, describing them as opposites whose contrasting personalities seem to balance one another.

“Tristan is so athletic but there’s not an aggressive bone in his body. He’s the most emotional one. Whereas Sasha is like a little gangster,” he said.

“Sasha’s like, ‘Tristan, what happened? ’ They’re four, by the way.

‘Another kid pushed me. ’ Sasha goes over to this older kid, taps him on the shoulder and says, ‘Why’d you push my brother? ’ I stood there thinking, ‘I should step in, but this is awesome. ’”“There’s times when I’ve thought, ‘Wow, because having kids is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered,’” he said.

“There’s definitely a couple of films I could’ve put way more energy into but I was like, ‘No, I’d rather be with my kids. ’”— and fancies herself an expert on all things twin-related! In 2024, Rachel received an NBC Gem Award for her contributions to NBC. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband, their two daughters, and labrodaughter Asti.

Follow her on‘Ragtime’ Star Joshua Henry Opens Up About the ‘Heavy Price Tag’ of Being a Parent While Chasing His Broadway DreamsCourtesy Courtney BowmanGetty Images/Patrick Smith / NCAA Photos via Getty Images/Scott Taetsch





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