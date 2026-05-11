Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Nepo Babies Make Screen Debut in The Tribute

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's 12-year-old twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, have made their screen debut in Elsa's new TV series, The Tribute. The twins play the sons of Elsa's character in the Spanish-language production, now streaming on Sky Showtime.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky ’s 12-year-old twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, have made their screen debut in Elsa's new TV series, The Tribute . The twins play the sons of Elsa's character in the Spanish-language production, now streaming on Sky Showtime.

They had never done anything with lines before but loved their appearance in the series. The Tribute is an eight-part series about a powerful dynasty with dark secrets, in which Elsa plays the troubled eldest daughter to the family's ageing patriarch. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, who wed in 2010, are parents to daughter India Rose, 14, as well as the twins.

They moved out of Los Angeles in 2015 and purchased a big farm in Byron Bay, Australia, partly due to the pressure of Hollywood and the paparazzi





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Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky Nepo Babies The Tribute Screen Debut Spanish-Language Production Australia Hollywood Paparazzi Los Angeles

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