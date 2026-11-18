Host Chris Harrison reports that young people are abandoning dating apps for church to seek meaningful partnerships, launching a new reality series focused on traditional marriage and shared values.

Television personality Chris Harrison stated that young people are increasingly abandoning dating apps to seek potential partners at church and faith-based organizations. He told Fox News that this demographic is searching for deeper connections and attending youth nights in large numbers at churches, temples, and other faith centers. This shift represents a significant departure from modern digital dating culture, which Harrison argues often lacks meaningful human interaction.

Youth Shift From Apps to Faith Communities

Younger generations are prioritizing faith-based social gatherings over algorithmic matchmaking, according to observations made by the former host of The Bachelor. Harrison noted that these individuals are going to church more frequently than their parents did, seeking environments that foster genuine community and shared moral frameworks. The trend indicates a collective desire to escape the superficiality often associated with swiping-based romance platforms.

Also read Anthony Mackie Says Dating Is Hard As An Older Man On WWHL

New Show Promotes Traditional Marriage Values

The new reality series produced by Harrison follows single men and women seeking traditional, marriage-minded partnerships built on commitment and shared values. The program incorporates real-world compatibility tests and eliminations to evaluate relationships based on these specific criteria. Thirty-year-old mortgage loan officer Jace Cates from Oregon is featured in the show as he meets ten women who are actively searching for a husband. The first two episodes aired on November 11, with new episodes scheduled to debut every Wednesday.

Critique of Modern Dating Culture Mechanics

Harrison criticized the speed and technological nature of contemporary dating apps, suggesting they make connections easier but less meaningful. He believes the current world is moving so fast that it tries to simplify life, which inadvertently strips romance of its depth. The show aims to slow things down, asking if people can truly find love in a modern world that prioritizes efficiency over emotional resonance.

Advertisement

Viewers Respond to Nostalgic Hosting Return

Early response to the series has been encouraging, with Harrison noting that people are loving his return to television. He described the reception as cathartic for himself and his audience, emphasizing a societal need for love and authentic connection. Many viewers have expressed gratitude for providing an environment that encourages honest conversations about what works for different couples in modern relationships.

Fostering Dialogue on Marital Roles

The series encourages debates about traditional marriage by showcasing diverse perspectives, including women who want to be stay-at-home moms and those who aspire to be CEOs. Harrison clarified that the show does not dictate what a marriage should look like but rather aims to inspire viewers to rethink their expectations. He noted that young people feel the bar for relationships is on the floor, and they appreciate a platform that challenges them to seek higher standards for partnership.