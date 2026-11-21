Jace Cates, the leading man of “Chris Harrison’s The Vow,” caused drama on the faith-based Fox Nation dating show after a contestant whispered “Grab my ass.”

,” discovered in Episode 1 that he and contestant Sierra Wood are both members of Rose Church in Portland, but haven’t crossed paths since they attend services at different times.

This week, the pair caused the most drama on the faith-based Fox Nation dating show so far — when Wood whispered “Grab my ass” as they danced and Cates happily obliged.

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“I think it’s no secret that Sierra and I had an initial connection right from the beginning. . . .

It was a very romantic setting . . . when she made that request and I acted on it,” Cates told The Post. The butt-grab featured in Episode 3, aptly named “Enter Into Temptation,” sparked backlash from some of the ladies, who said Cates was being disrespectful and not serious about finding a wife.

“I made a mistake in that moment . . . I’m not perfect .

. . We’ve only had one perfect guy walk this Earth and that wasn’t me. And what I’m happy with is that I apologized to the women, I took accountability.

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” When asked if the duo’s pastors know about the now-infamous slip-up, Cates said, “They’re going to find out very soon if they haven’t seen the episode yet. ” A friend recommended Cates for the role.

“And I still don’t know who that friend is … I need to thank them,” he told The Post. Cates, a 30-year-old loan officer from Canby, Ore. , didn’t have his eyes set on reality television, but his friend recommended him for the role. And after he met with former “Bachelor” host Harrison and his wife, Lauren Zima — who are executive producing the show — he let Jesus take the wheel.

“I just prayed on it. I said, ‘If this is for me, please make this happen. And if it’s not, keep me a million miles away,'” he said. When Jace Cates was announced as the star of “Chris Harrison’s The Vow,” one fan compared his looks to “a mix of Tim Tebow and Rob Gronkowski.

”When he was announced as the lead, women flocked to Harrison’s Instagram comments section to swoon over him — with one saying he resembled “a mix of Tim Tebow and“Those are two great-looking guys and I feel very honored to be in the same sentence as those two,” Cates told The Post.

“Those are great men. ” The newly minted reality star said he’d be game for a sitdown with the former quarterback and tight end. AdvertisementFox Nation Ten women were chosen to vie for Cates’ heart, and he was far from disappointed when he first laid eyes on them.

“My first impression was, ‘There’s absolutely people here that I could see building something strong and lasting ,'” he recalled. He then decided to flip the script on the typical first day of a reality dating show — and begin his journey with a communal prayer.

“It allowed me to really get comfortable early and it allowed the women to get comfortable too,” he said. Fox Nation Cates said he had no qualms about celebrating his faith so publicly on the series, which airs its finale on Dec. 9.

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“At the end of the day, I’m not really seeking the opinions of others. I’m focused on my relationship with Jesus. And it’s very freeing when you go about life that way. .

. . If you take the opinions of others so seriously, it can be really paralyzing. ”“I really made the vow, no pun intended, to myself and to my family and friends that I’m not going to read comments and I’m just going to be strong in my faith,” he said.

Before getting cast, Cates met women the old-fashioned way.

“I would kind of just take what would come to me … organically, just in social gatherings or maybe at the gym or maybe at church. I’ve never been a big dating app guy,” he said. Cates, who graduated from Concordia University in Portland, is still tight with his former basketball coach, who appears in an episode.

He also has remained close with his teammates — some of whom attend his church and weekly Bible study, which looks a little different now that he’s a reality dating star. Advertisement A friend recommended Cates for the role.

"And I still don't know who that friend is ... I need to thank them," he told The Post. When Jace Cates was announced as the star of"Chris Harrison’s The Vow," one fan compared his looks to"a mix of Tim Tebow and Rob Gronkowski.

"Cates was given no information about the ladies vying to win his heart prior to meeting them. Chris Harrison created"The Vow" after stepping away from the"Bachelor" franchise in 2021. Before getting cast, Cates met women the old-fashioned way.

"I would kind of just take what would come to me ... organically, just in social gatherings or maybe at the gym or maybe at church. I've never been a big dating app guy," he said.